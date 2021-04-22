SILVER SPRING, Md., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) is pleased to announce its full endorsement of the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), bipartisan legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D- N.Y.) and Sen. Todd Young (R- Ind.).
The Endless Frontier Act significantly increases investment in research and development, education and training, supply chain security and the broader U.S. innovation ecosystem. In doing so, this legislation authorizes $100 billion to the National Science Foundation (NSF) to:
- Increase research spen- ding at universities, including minority-serving institutions
- Collaborate with U.S. allies and partners to concentrate research in key technology areas that impact U.S. national and economic security
- Fund new scholarship opportunities with universities, community colleges and technical programs that help develop a diverse STEM workforce
- Create local and regional technology hubs
- Leverage existing NSF authorities and programs to accelerate the deployment of thoroughly researched technologies – from lab to marketplace
The legislation positively impacts SIA members and the security industry since it explicitly lists key technology focus areas that could benefit from NSF research and investment, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced communication technology, cybersecurity, robotics and automation and advanced manufacturing.
"The Endless Frontier Act represents a bipartisan commitment by Senator Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Young to promote federal R&D investment in forward-looking technologies that offer compelling security and life safety applications in the areas of AI, robotics and cybersecurity. The act also reflects an important strategic objective for SIA—to encourage collaboration with minority-serving higher education institutions and thereby foster diversity in manufacturing and STEM-related occupations," said Don Erickson, CEO of SIA.
SIA has long supported U.S. and allied leadership in innovation in key technology areas, including the biometrics industry. Last month, SIA sent a letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris urging the administration and Congress to consider policies that enable American leadership in developing biometric technologies.
