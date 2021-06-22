SILVER SPRING, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced that the deadline to apply for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship has been extended to Wednesday, June 30.
Open to both men and women who work for SIA member companies, the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship is designed to further educational opportunities and promote advancement for a diverse security workforce. Each scholarship winner will receive at least $3,000 to use for continuing education and professional development courses, conferences or webinars, SIA program offerings, repayment of student loan debt and/or other academic or education programs.
Last year, 12 scholarships worth $6,650 each were awarded, with winners using the funds to pay for graduate business and cybersecurity courses, general project management certifications, student loan repayment and other professional education pursuits.
The SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program is made possible by the generous donations of SIA members and SIA member companies. Fundraising for is ongoing, and donations are still being gratefully accepted. - Learn more and make a donation here.
The SIA Women in Security Forum would like to recognize the industry leaders who have already donated to the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program, including:
Diamond Level Donors who will also have a named scholarship:
- Axis Communications
- Genetec
Emerald Level Donors:
- BCD International
- Intel
Ruby Level Donors:
- Integrated Security Technologies
- VIRSIG
- Zenitel
Sapphire Level Donors:
- Sound Intelligence
- Maize
The SIA WISF Scholarship program is also indebted to our scholarship program affiliates: SDM Magazine, SecurityInfoWatch.com, Security Matters, Security Sales & Integration, Security Today, and Security Systems News.
Each applicant for the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be either 1) a SIA student member or 2) a member of the SIA Women in Security Forum and an employee of a SIA member company. Applications for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be submitted by June 30, and winners will be announced in late July. Learn more about the program and apply here.
SIA's Women in Security Forum works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry. In addition to this scholarship, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers a number of key programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum keynote event at ISC West; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; a virtual education series; collaborative projects with other organizations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognize distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry; thought leadership and speaking opportunities; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all employees of SIA member companies; learn more and get involved.
