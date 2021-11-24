CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sibedge, a globally distributed software engineering company, announced its strengthened Team Extension service to streamline outstaffed employees integration through elaborate people management. In times of market disruptions, enhanced service solves the onboarding issue many IT professionals encounter when reinforcing their in-house teams with external engineers. With Team Extension service, specialists can boost their team capacity with outstaffed team leaders, developers, analysts, and QA engineers and straight away put the entire focus on the project management as the newcomers' integration and onboarding are covered by Sibedge.
Sibedge's Team Extension service combines the company's expertise in talent supply, team onboarding, people management, and project scale with staff augmentation capabilities. The company adds four components to help teams meet project demands when outstaffing.
Integration backed up with risk-sharing
A team leader from Sibedge is responsible for a well-coordinated team integration strategy. If the integration of an engineer fails after two weeks, Sibedge promptly provides a replacement and undertakes to pay the hours the developer worked.
Access to corporate and external educational resources
When the in-house team is enhanced with external specialists, they may find it hard to quickly get industry insight especially when the subject is complex like medicine or energy. To speed up the integration, Sibedge has introduced a new practice. Now, the on-site Centre of Professional Competencies suggests educational courses to those engineers who lack knowledge about specific industries to quickly bridge the knowledge gap.
Productized expertise of the team leader
This person delves into the client's business and solutions and accumulates the expertise. An A-player team leader is a holder of industry-specific knowledge which helps cut the onboarding time for the new employees up to 30%, according to Sibedge's internal findings.
Employee health index
It reflects eNPS and engagement level for each role. Sibedge recently included it into the set of metrics that the company measures every quarter. Previously the focus was mostly on project management and customer satisfaction. The health index, instead, helps track workplace wellbeing, team performance, and progress towards the goals.
"According to the report from McKinsey, the technology, as well as the market, is being disrupted. Notably, disruption is connected to execution, not only the underlying technology. In the service market, we at Sibedge also acknowledge the importance of delivering more complex services and raising our standards up to the global benchmarks," – Oleg Aleutdinov, Deputy Director General for Service Development.
About Sibedge
Sibedge is a globally distributed software engineering company that focuses on a business transformation and puts people first. It combines innovative technology vision with clients' business objectives to help them have a smooth digital transformation. For over 15 years, it has successfully implemented 350+ projects across 27 countries. The offices are located in the USA, Australia, and Russia.
