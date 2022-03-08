SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with the best agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique companies, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2022, honored at No. 4 in the Urban Development category.
"We're thrilled that Fast Company has recognized our groundbreaking model," said Guy Gal, co-founder and CEO at Side. "By empowering top-producing agents to create and grow their own brands, Side is leading the real estate industry toward a future that is local, boutique, and agent-owned. We are looking forward to expanding into several new states later this year so we can further that mission and serve even more agents."
Unlike traditional brokerages, which require agents to adhere to the brokerage's brand, Side is a brokerage platform that elevates the best agents in the industry as their own distinct brands. Side's platform allows agents to easily manage their transactions from contract to close, saving an average of 4-6 hours per transaction. In 2021, 30% of Side partner brands doubled their production volume year-over-year, with the top Side partner brand producing $1.2 billion in close sales volume.
Founded in 2017, Side has grown to serve over 450 partner companies across California, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., with plans to expand into several new states across the U.S. this year. Of Side's partner companies, over 50% are woman-owned and over 30% are minority-owned. On the strength of its model, Side raised a $150 million Series D round for a valuation of $1 billion; just three months later, the company more than doubled its valuation to $2.5 billion with an additional $50 million in funding.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. This year, Fast Company evaluated a record number of applications across 52 categories.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are agent-owned. Named 2021 Inman Innovator Company of the Year, Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
