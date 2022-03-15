TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sidekick Training officially launched its Learning Engagement Platform, Sidekick, in a virtual product showcase last month. The platform was developed by Enable Education, a professional services organization with over 15 years of experience specializing in building technology-enabled learning experiences for corporate clients.
Every year companies generate in excess of $13,000 in training waste per employee because of learner disengagement. As organizations have been forced to pivot to live, remote training due to pandemic restrictions, this number has increased substantially.
With many clients seeking solutions to address learner disengagement of their distributed workforces, Sidekick recognized a gap in the e-learning industry. No viable technology solutions existed to help trainers manage the complexity of live, virtual training.
"As remote training for distributed workforces has become the norm, a gap has developed that has left trainers feeling ill-prepared and preoccupied with the new complexities of live virtual training. Sidekick's mission is to remove these complexities so trainers can focus on what their expertise is, instruction" - Ben Zimmer, CEO Sidekick Training
Sidekick is designed to empower trainers with the tools to deliver effective training to distributed workforces. Only a few technology solutions address learner engagement for live, virtual training like Sidekick does.
"Sidekick's most powerful aspect lies in its tools that enable trainers to adjust their training approach when learning engagement wanes."
Through Sidekick, trainers are equipped with a collection of engagement features they can leverage to optimize learner engagement in any live, virtual training scenario." - Kareem Khaled, Tech Lead, Sidekick Training
Sidekick Training joined the ISV Partner Program in 2021 and is built using Zoom's developer platform tools. There is no requirement to have a Zoom account to use Sidekick Training.
"We are excited to have Sidekick Training join our ISV Partner Program and address a unique challenge that many trainers face The ISV partnership program was designed to support companies like Sidekick Training. Our goal is to empower them to leverage Zoom's leading infrastructure so they can develop tailored solutions for unique needs. We look forward to supporting Sidekick Training as they provide innovative solutions for training." - Paul Magnaghi, Global Leader ISV Partner Program at Zoom
Sidekick is expected to go live with its hard launch in April. Currently the platform is available for free trial to users for a 3-month period as part of its Take the Sidekick Challenge! Campaign. Along with unlimited access to Sidekick's full feature suite, trial users will also have the opportunity to schedule a 30-minute meeting with a Learning Experience Designer, who will provide recommendations on training strategy and how best to leverage Sidekick to full effect.
To learn more about the trial user promotion and the Take the Sidekick Challenge! Campaign, visit Sidekick's trial user sign up page.
To learn more about Sidekick Training, visit the Sidekick website.
