NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sider Inc., a developer and provider of software development support tools, announced that it has significantly expanded the number of programming languages supported by their duplicate code detection and evaluation function (patent-pending technology). It is scheduled to be included as a next-generation function of their automatic source code review service Sider Code Review. By automatically detecting and evaluating duplicate code, a likely cause of bugs, Sider will improve software quality and reduce the number of correction leaks.
Currently, the duplicate code detection and evaluation features can be used free of charge at Sider Labs' trial site https://siderlabs.com/labs/. In addition to C, C++, and CUDA, duplicate and similar code detection is now available for JavaScript, TypeScript, Swift, PHP, Java, and Ruby. With the addition of Java (often used in enterprise systems), and of JavaScript (widely used in screen interface development), it has become applicable to a vast range of projects. The number of supported programming languages will continue to grow.
In Sider Labs, all code detection and evaluation processes are performed on the user's computer browser. Users can use the service without connecting to an external server or installing any special software. In addition, users can easily try out the functions as many times as they like for free without transmitting their valuable source code outside their devices.
Duplicate code refers to code blocks of the same or similar parts that exist in the source code of a project. Duplicate code is code that has a similar function but is not consolidated as a "function" or "class," and grows as similar code is duplicated and modified in various parts of the project. Duplicate code can have a negative impact on software maintainability, and its distribution and ratio is one of the most important measures of quality control.
Duplicate code is rarely a problem in the early development stage of a project, but it can become a cause of bugs over a longer period of time. It tends to occur due to changes in development schedule or lack of engineering resources, but its presence can become a cause of bugs during specification changes and/or maintenance processes, causing further tightening of the development schedule and shortage of engineers. In a large-scale project, it is difficult to grasp and manage duplicate code that has been generated due to the uneven proficiency of the people in charge and the replacement of personnel. There is a need for a tool that can manage duplicate code with minimal effort, while providing clues to reduce them when possible.
Sider's next generation features can detect duplicate code even if the variable names and function names of the duplicated code have been slightly changed, as long as the logic is the same. The detected duplicate code is evaluated using a proprietary algorithm and presented to the user in order of "importance", allowing them to quickly find the duplicates that are of highest risk to software quality. This makes it possible to analyze and manage duplicate code, especially of large-scale projects.
With this feature, Sider aims to provide software developers around the world a powerful means to improve software quality and contribute to the improvement of development productivity.
Product Information
- URL of free trial site: https://siderlabs.com/labs/
- Supported programming languages: C/ C++/JavaScript/TypeScript/Swift/PHP/Java/Ruby
- Programming languages to be supported in the near future: C#/Python
Supported Windows Browsers
- Google Chrome (latest version)
- Microsoft Edge (latest version)
- Firefox (latest version)
Supported MacOS Browsers
- Google Chrome (latest version)
- Safari (latest version)
- Firefox (latest version)
- Price: FREE
About Sider
Sider Inc. is a product development company in the field of software engineering, which provides Sider, an automated code review service, and Sider Team Insights, a project management assistant tool. Sider is committed to improving the development experience for all engineers by realizing a world where AI and people collaborate in development. For more information, please visit https://siderlabs.com/.
