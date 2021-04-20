ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIDIS Health is a healthcare pioneer delivering the first enterprise-grade EMR platform for ABA and other autism service providers where your data is in your own cloud tenancy. We offer comprehensive AI modular solutions to control costs, maximize contract performance, and manage both patient outcomes and prospect engagements via cloud-first technologies. The SIDIS Health ecosystem focuses on payer compliance, revenue cycle management, corporate management, and data-driven clinical outcomes. Designed for maximum flexibility while providing a fully-integrated core workspace uniquely formatted in each organization to standardize workflows and job responsibilities for both clinical management and RCM efficiency.
Innovation in both treatment approaches and data acquisition is monumental in establishing effective care in the Autism behavioral space. Evaluating the effectiveness of a given curriculum strategy is dependent on the level of detail and accuracy providers can collect during sessions. Having mobile work force management strategies that empower providers with robust data collections while enforcing a standardization of care, is what the industry leaders in the ABA space are currently focused on. With Payers now discussing the eventual migration to Value Based Reimbursements (VBR), the need for correlating session data with successful skill acquisitions will be a core component of successful RCM strategies.
An organization's clinical data will comprise the foundations for future therapy innovations where AI & Machine learning will identify new and exciting trends that will accelerate change while disrupting current therapy approaches. SIDIS Health has focused its core business rule engines to harness AI Scalability that integrates with various compliance resources to enable automated RCM downstream processes. Creating scalable services is critical to helping ABA clinics expand services to reach the ever-growing autism treatment demand.
Early Intervention (EI) is a critical factor to getting a jump-start on children that have skill deficiencies and potentially may need further ABA services. However, clinical data collection is often limited and primarily resides in state systems or Regional Centers not the primary care giver's organization. SIDIS Health bridges this data deficiency by providing specialized workforce management applications that empower EI providers with treatment programs while retaining vital clinical data in both payor sources and clinical provider systems.
ABA providers need to quickly analyze data in a standardized format to derived better treatment success and identify subpar outcomes. Every child should receive the same standard of care that incorporates the organization's treatment philosophy. Hence, an ABA organizations data is their Intellectual Property (IP) that exemplifies their treatment methodologies. "Assimilating the often unstructured data elements of an ABA program into documented structured database foundations is essential for empowering AI analysis for treatment effectiveness ". (Robert Pontello, CTO)
