SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Siemens announced a strategic partnership to develop a new workplace technology suite that will support businesses globally to safely reopen and deliver the future experience for physical workplaces. The partnership will combine Salesforce's Work.com, powered by Customer 360, and Siemens' Smart Infrastructure solutions, including Comfy and Enlighted, to orchestrate the processes, people and things that are essential to creating safe, connected workplaces for the future.
Key solutions include a 'touchless office' with mobile employee boarding passes for building and elevator entry, and a safe occupancy management system, which allows employees to reserve conference rooms and desks through Comfy's app that sends real-time alerts as thresholds are reached. Additionally, by leveraging occupancy and location data provided by Enlighted and aggregated within Comfy, including employee check-in and desk and room reservations, businesses will be able to augment their manual contact tracing process in Work.com. This will allow for a faster and more accurate emergency response. Contact tracing will be an opt-in solution to respect users' privacy.
Combining best-in-class IoT technology from Siemens with Salesforce's Work.com solutions will enable customers to make data-driven decisions based on real-time data and create a flexible framework for the future workplace experience. Siemens and Salesforce will be the first to deploy the new solutions in their own offices, including Siemens Smart Infrastructure headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.
"The safe return of people to the workplace is a global challenge, and it's vital that companies protect their employees to build trust and confidence," said Roland Busch, Deputy CEO and member of the managing board of Siemens AG. "Together with Salesforce we can swiftly support businesses around the world to implement technology which supports employees as they return to the office, while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces."
"Organizations worldwide are beginning to reimagine the future workplace experience, putting their employees' health and safety at the center of their digital transformations," said Alex Dayon, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Salesforce. "By combining Siemens' Smart Infrastructure solutions with Salesforce's Work.com, we are giving companies the tools to make smart, data-driven decisions quickly and the confidence to reopen safely."
Siemens plans to contribute technology from its Smart Infrastructure portfolio, including IoT solutions company Enlighted and workplace experience solution Comfy. Data is collected multiple times per second by cloud-connected smart sensors from Enlighted. Enlighted's Building IoT platform creates 'sensory systems' throughout the building, giving real-time insight and analytics into how the building is used, and providing occupancy and location services for people and assets. Comfy's Safe Workplace Solution features an employee-facing app which enables businesses to keep people informed and productive, while providing a workspace that is safe and compliant with local regulations. Employees are able to view and reserve desks and meeting rooms which adhere to distancing guidelines in real time, search for and navigate to health and safety amenities and request services such as sanitization. In addition, Comfy Insights offers businesses an analytics dashboard to better understand how offices are being used, informing a smarter, data-driven strategy for future workplaces. For more information on Comfy and the Return to Work playbook, visit: https://www.comfyapp.com/. For more information on Enlighted, visit: https://www.enlightedinc.com/
Salesforce's Work.com, powered by Customer 360, is an all-new suite of applications and advisory resources to help business and community leaders around the world reopen safely. Work.com's essentials solutions—including Workplace Command Center, Contact Tracing, Emergency Response Management and Rapid Crisis Response—empower customers to make data-driven decisions, build business continuity and risk management plans, and communicate effectively with stakeholders at scale. For more information, visit www.work.com.
About Siemens AG
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed companies Siemens Energy, the global energy business of Siemens, and Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the energy systems of today and tomorrow as well as the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (as part of Siemens Energy), Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.