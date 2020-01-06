- Partnership brings together leading-edge integrated circuit (IC) methodologies, processes and tools to help the automotive supply chain solve design and verification challenges - Leveraging Arm automotive IP and software within Siemens' PAVE360 digital twin environment enables collaboration and empowers automakers and suppliers to develop and validate differentiated safety enabled systems, ICs and software solutions in the context of the entire vehicle - Siemens' PAVE360, part of Siemens Digital Industries Software's Xcelerator portfolio, helps automotive companies innovate and develop the complex electronic systems needed for today and tomorrow's vehicles