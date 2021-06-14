PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BossmakeHer operates a referral network that allows passive and active talent from the Director level and above to confidentially explore opportunities.
It is well known that over 80% of top hires are made by referrals and more than 15 million jobs go unposted each year. BossmakerHer creates a connection point that provides women and companies with low risk but meaningful access to one another.
This revolutionary offering is made possible by circumventing traditional retained search methodology in favor of a more network based approach. BossmakeHer has teamed up with Siemens in the US to help the Fortune Global 500 company bring a wider array of gender-diverse talent to its leadership positions.
Diane Circo, head of US Talent Acquisition at Siemens comments: "At Siemens, we recognize that diversity is one of the most important drivers of innovation, and it's this innovation that enables us to continue supporting our customers and the industries that form the backbone of the economy. Diversifying our talent pools is advanced by having the right partners. Not only will BossmakeHer help us identify and place transformative leaders, but this collaboration will also provide us with market insights that we wouldn't be able to get elsewhere, bringing a fresh and innovative approach to diversifying our talent pools."
Tracy Saunders, CEO of BossmakeHer says, "We are very excited about partnering with Siemens on its efforts to diversify its talent pool for critical leadership roles. Siemens is seeking to reach women in a different way, and to do that it's necessary to step outside of the box. Siemens knows that using the same tactics and the same partners yields the same results, and we're thrilled to help them achieve their diversity and talent acquisition goals."
About Siemens
Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
About BossmakeHer
Created by a former executive recruiter for Amazon, Google, and Cisco, BossmakeHer discreetly connects accomplished senior-level women with hidden opportunities and exclusive networking introductions to top-tier companies. Learn more at BossmakeHer.
