WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, and Igor, Inc., a leading provider of power-over-Ethernet (PoE)-based IoT smart building solutions, are pleased to announce that they have expanded their partnership within the smart building partner ecosystem to better meet customer needs and expand opportunities in the growing smart building market.
Igor's smart building platform, Nexos, is a fully integrated PoE communications platform that connects devices, fixtures, and systems into one centralized system for granular control, analytics, and actionable intelligence. The platform includes PoE-enabled IP-based network nodes that act as intelligent hubs for building system devices, providing an interface for transmitting both power and data. Siemon's ConvergeIT Cabling Solutions for Intelligent Buildings includes advanced cabling solutions that provide superior reliability for delivering PoE power and connectivity to Igor nodes and other smart building devices. Together, Siemon and Igor solutions form reliable digital building infrastructure for building owners and operators to leverage the benefits of PoE and seamlessly integrate multiple building systems for significant cost savings, sustainability, and overall improved building occupant experience.
"Siemon and Igor have a long history of working together on a variety of smart building projects, and it was important to formalize our partnership in a way that creates a more harmonious, collaborative effort and allows us to provide innovative turnkey solutions that deliver greater value to our customers," says Bob Allan, Siemon's Global Intelligent Building Solutions Specialist.
"We understand the importance of a robust cabling infrastructure to connect and deliver reliable PoE to our Nexos nodes for supporting a wide variety of smart building devices. With a global commitment to customers and the industry, we are excited to grow our relationship with Siemon that will open greater opportunity to deploy smart building systems together around the world," says Dwight Stewart, founder, president, and interim CEO for Igor.
The expanded Siemon-Igor partnership is based on a memorandum of understanding that includes synergistic marketing, sales, and support strategy and roadmap that aligns with the evolving smart building industry and provides customers with access to expert knowledge and resources. To learn more about how Siemon and Igor together provide greater value to customers, read our latest case study on how "PoE Lighting Improves Firefighter Preparedness and Response."
About Igor, Inc.
For more than seven years, Igor has been an innovation leader in IoT smart building technology. Igor's flagship product, Nexos, is a PoE-based IoT smart building platform that incorporates hardware, software, and cloud analytics to enable smart and secure buildings. Combined with an open API and real-time data, Nexos is a forward-looking technology that seamlessly integrates advanced lighting controls with building systems, low-voltage devices, business applications and more. Now installed in more than 30 countries, Nexos delivers on the global market's readiness to enter the IoT world. For more information, visit http://www.igor-tech.com.
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.
Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical, and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.
