WATERTOWN, Conn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Siemon Company, a global provider of innovative network cabling solutions, today announced a new sales partnership with Keating Technologies to drive the continued growth of Siemon's business in Canada.
Founded in 1903, Connecticut, USA-based Siemon offers a comprehensive suite of high-performance copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, and data center power systems. With global sales, technical, and logistics resources spanning 100 countries, the company not only delivers best-in-class solutions and services for mission-critical Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings, they back it with over a century of physical network infrastructure experience. Siemon is proud to combine their longstanding expertise with Keating's strong, supportive presence in the Canadian market.
"With Keating's more than 25 years of channel expertise and national presence, we are excited to work with them to expand the sales and reach of Siemon's suite of products through their distributor, reseller, and end user partners," explained John Newsted, Sales Manager for Siemon in Canada. "This national agreement with Keating will allow us to integrate their channel expertise with our own sales resources to drive additional growth and better serve our Canadian customers."
The core customer segments for Siemon include Enterprise LAN's and Data Centers, DataComm Installers, IT Distributors, and Communication Service Providers. Siemon provides network infrastructure for both wired and wireless networks to support business-critical applications, which aligns very well with Keating's expertise.
"Siemon's industry-leading network cabling and infrastructure solutions are without question best in class. We see these as invaluable products for organizations to ensure secure and reliable network performance," said Alex Nobile, Vice President, Sales and General Manager of Keating Technologies. "Our advanced IT solution providers will enhance their network performance and reliability with Siemon's extensive product offering. We are very proud and excited to bring these solutions to our long-standing IT relationships."
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions.
About Keating Technologies
Keating Technologies, headquartered in Markham, Ontario is a three-time winner of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies Program. As Canada's leading branch outsourcing service to the high technology industry, the company has been responsible for bringing more than $1 billion in technology products and services to Canadian businesses and consumers. Keating provides Total Market Management services, including sales, marketing, and customer support through its offices in Markham, Vancouver and Montreal. For more information, visit Keating's web site at www.keating.com.