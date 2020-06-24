WATERTOWN, Conn., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced a new white paper that covers key design and media selection strategies for designers, consultants, end users and installers to ensure that network cabling infrastructures are prepared to support high-speed Wi-Fi access point (WAP) connections.
Authored by Valerie Maguire, BSEE, a Distinguished Engineer at Siemon, the new white paper entitled, "Preparing for Wi-Fi 6E: Cabling Considerations for High Efficiency Wireless Access Point Connections," explains the technology behind the latest IEEE 802.11ax High-Efficiency Wireless (HEW) standard and what users can expect in terms of wireless speeds with this new technology. The new white paper outlines the key cabling design strategies that will ensure structured cabling uplinks will be ready to support Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, including support for current and future transmission speed and remote powering requirements.
"With Wi-Fi 7 and its targeted "real-world" capacity of greater than 20 Gb/s already on the horizon, it's extremely important that clients follow Siemon's recommendation to deploy two class EA/category 6A shielded or higher performing drops to each WAP or router and a minimum 25 Gb/s capable backbone to support uplink capacity," says Maguire. "In addition, emerging wireless technology will require at least 30-watt Type 2 PoE, if not 60-watt Type 3 PoE, which calls for more thermally stable cabling systems. Here at Siemon, we continue to focus on developing innovative solutions that ensure maximum performance and reliability while minimizing heat rise to optimally support WAPs and other PoE-powered devices."
In the new white paper, Maguire also addresses the use of a grid-based zone cabling architecture to support the logical distribution of WAPs through the ceiling space, how to simplify WAP deployments using category 6A component-compliant field terminated plugs and other key cabling design strategies to ensure support for Wi-Fi 6E and beyond. To download the new white paper, "Preparing for Wi-Fi 6E: Cabling Considerations for High Efficiency Wireless Access Point Connections" visit https://bit.ly/31bCLdI.
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance low voltage infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.