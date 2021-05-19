WATERTOWN, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the release of its new Fiber Splicing Enclosure (FSE). This release is the latest addition to Siemon's comprehensive fusion and mechanical fiber splicing portfolio and is designed to offer flexibility and support for current and future termination requirements.
The Fiber Splicing Enclosure has been designed to provide robust storage and protection of fiber splices in individually accessible splice trays. The 5U unit can be rack mounted in either 19- or 23-inch equipment racks or cabinets and is ideal for handling the transition of outdoor to indoor fiber optic cable at the building entrance or for dismounting high fiber counts to multiple lower fiber count cables.
Each splice tray can support up to (12) 12-fiber ribbon splices in protective sleeves or (24) 250/900um single splices, and the enclosure can house up to 12 trays for a maximum of 1,728 ribbon fibers or 288 single splices.
The enclosure features a uniquely designed front panel, allowing for easy access to the splicing environment, this wide-open area gives the technician industry-leading space to complete their individual or mass fusion splices. It also benefits from open sides and sliding trays providing easy access for cable routing and splice trays, enabling splicing outside of the enclosure and simplifying moves, adds and changes. Brush guard cable entry points with cable strain relief brackets facilitate loading and retention while minimizing stress upon the fibers.
"With our new 5U Fiber Splicing Enclosure, we have a solution that provides Siemon's famous levels of quality in a cost-effective footprint" explained Tony Walker, Siemon Fiber Product Marketing Manager, "It complements the existing range of fiber splicing solutions that we offer and has been designed with the technician's needs in mind, providing a high capacity option for fiber splicing while also delivering the accessibility and manageability needed for today's patching environments."
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.
Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical, and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.
