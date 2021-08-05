WATERTOWN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company.
Gary Bernstein, RCDD, CDCD, has joined Siemon as their Global Data Center Solutions Specialist to lead our global data center sales strategic initiatives, create and deliver seminars and training, support Siemon's global sales team and foster strong relationships with data center customers and ecosystem partners. Gary comes to Siemon with more than 25 years of industry experience and extensive knowledge in data center infrastructure, telecommunications, and copper and fiber structured cabling systems. He serves as a member on various TIA and IEEE standards bodies, including IEEE 802.3 200/400 Gigabit and Beyond 400 Gigabit task forces.
Dave Fredricks, CDCD, has joined Siemon as Sales Engineer for the Eastern U.S. to provide technical expertise and assistance to both current and potential customers in data center design, specifications, and bill of material creation. Dave comes to Siemon with 26 years of experience in ensuring standards-based fiber optic and structured cabling best practices in the data center space, including as a data center infrastructure architect and project manager on large time-sensitive, multi-vendor data center builds.
Tony Walker, CM&AA, has joined Siemon as Global Fiber Product Marketing Manager to enhance Siemon's fiber optic product offering and support customer needs via product planning, development and lifecycle management efforts based on analysis of industry, market and application trends. Tony comes to Siemon with 25 years of industry experience in business development and go-to-market strategy for data center, network services and enterprise telecommunication solutions, having applied dynamic and innovative approaches to successfully expand revenue streams and capabilities for a variety of leading technology companies.
"As data centers continue to grow and evolve as the foundation for today's digital world, we are excited to build upon Siemon's industry leadership, expert technical support and trusted quality and performance by welcoming these knowledgeable professionals to our family," says Henry Siemon, President, and CEO.
New Global Data Center Solutions Specialist Gary Bernstein will be on hand at the Siemon Booth #5725 at the upcoming BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition to discuss strategies and solutions for today's data center. Live and virtual attendees can also enhance their knowledge during the informative panel "Getting Unstuck – Why and How It's Time to Transform Your On-Prem Data Center" that will take place on Wednesday, August 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. during the conference. This panel moderated by Gary Bernstein features expert data center consultants from Siemon, QTS Data Centers and Transitional Data Services (TDS) who will discuss current challenges and provide valuable insight on how enterprise data center owners and operators can effectively achieve digital transformation.
The 2021 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition takes place at the Venetian/Sands Expo Convention Center on August 22 – 26 in Las Vegas. Siemon will be exhibiting at Booth #5725 during exhibit hours on Monday, August 23 from 4:00-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 24 from 12:00-6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 25 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
