WATERTOWN, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its keystone connectivity product line with keystone U.S. style single-gang faceplates, keystone UTP patch panels and keystone-compatible surface mount boxes to support customers who have standardized on the keystone format.
Siemon's new keystone faceplates, patch panels and surface mount boxes support Siemon keystone Z-MAX® and MAX® UTP outlets available in category 5e, category 6 and category 6A performance. The keystone single-gang faceplates are available in 1-, 2- and 4-port versions in white, ivory, or stainless steel to meet a wide range of environments. Siemon's keystone UTP patch panels available in 24-port flat and angled 1U and 48-port flat and angled 2U versions offer a flexible, modular termination solution for use in telecommunications rooms, data centers and larger consolidation point enclosures. Manufactured of high-strength steel with a black finish, highly visible port identification and labeling space, these panels mount easily in standard 19-inch racks or cabinets and feature a removable rear cable manager to facilitate orderly routing of cables and maintain proper bend radius for optimum performance.
Ideal for use in air-handling spaces to support connections to ceiling-mounted devices such as Wi-Fi access points, surveillance cameras and LED lights, Siemon's keystone surface mount boxes are available in 1-, 2-, 4- or 6-port versions in white or ivory. With built-in cable management to ensure proper bend radius and anchor points to facilitate cable strain relief, keystone surface mount boxes provide a high-performance, well-organized installation.
"Keystone outlets, the de facto industry standard, offer the versatility of working with third-party low voltage accessories," says Mike Boisseau, Siemon's business unit leader for copper systems. "To support our customers who prefer a keystone solution, our Z-MAX and MAX keystone outlets snap easily into the new keystone faceplates, patch panels and surface mount boxes for a flexible, modular solution that provides a clean installation appearance."
All Siemon keystone products are UL listed. For the very latest product information and specification sheets, visit Siemon's eCatalog at ecatalog.siemon.com where users can easily filter by attribute and select part numbers and quantities to add to a bill of materials (BOM) that can be emailed or exported into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet.
