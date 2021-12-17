WATERTOWN, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Ethernet Alliance, a global, non-profit, industry consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies.
Global demand for bandwidth and connectivity to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices and emerging technologies are pushing Ethernet technology innovation faster than ever before. As the premier industry voice for Ethernet, the Ethernet Alliance provides a forum for the open exchange of ideas and a platform for consensus building to increase advancement and adoption of Ethernet technology around the world. As a leading global manufacturer of high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services, Siemon is committed to providing innovative cabling and connectivity solutions that enable that advancement and adoption.
"The Ethernet Alliance has long been committed to supporting Ethernet development through industry standards and multivendor interoperability. This falls perfectly in line with Siemon's longstanding participating in industry standards and commitment to delivering standards-based, quality solutions," says John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer. "Ethernet is everywhere, and we are extremely pleased to join this consortium of like-minded industry leaders all working together to expand the Ethernet ecosystem and educate markets worldwide about this technology's expansive capabilities."
About the Ethernet Alliance
The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit, http://www.ethernetalliance.org
About Siemon
Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status. Please visit https://www.siemon.com/ to learn more.
