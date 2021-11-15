WATERTOWN, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the launch of its new FiberNOW fast fiber shipping program for network owners and operators to get the fiber connectivity they need with significantly reduced lead time.
Major disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent labor and material shortages, increased demand, and other events have driven prices and lead times to an all time high, hindering the ability of network owners and operators to quickly bring services online. By leveraging new advances in logistics and adding extensively to Siemon's already best-in-class ISO 9001 manufacturing and warehousing capabilities, the innovative FiberNOW program includes an extensive list of multimode and singlemode fiber cabling and connectivity products guaranteed to leave Siemon's facility in 5 days.
"With many planned upgrades that were put on hold during the pandemic now coming to fruition, network owners and operators have become increasingly frustrated with long lead times," says Tony Walker, Siemon's Fiber Product Marketing Manager. "We launched our FiberNOW program to provide guaranteed expedited service at normal pricing for the connectivity that data centers need to quickly deploy the 10 to 400 Gigabit fiber links that allow them to meet increasing customer demand and digital transformation goals."
Siemon's FiberNOW fast shipping program includes an extensive list of plug-and-play LC and MTP OM4 or OS2 jumpers, MTP-LC assemblies, trunks, cassettes, modules, and enclosures. Visit https://www.siemon.com/en/home/products/fiber-now for more information.
