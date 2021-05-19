LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemplify, the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), today announced accelerated growth in the U.K market, bolstered by an expanding list of customers, channel partners and senior appointments.
Siemplify experienced a 75% growth in its U.K. customer base and doubled its number of reseller and managed security service provider (MSSP) partners over the past 12 months. The company also strengthened its EMEA team to 20 members to meet this new demand, roughly half of whom are based in the U.K.
Siemplify has witnessed record adoption of its Security Operations Platform, and the headway in the U.K. is part of a strategic plan to expand the SOAR pioneer's footprint in key international markets, as it reimagines the security operations center (SOC) for the future of work. Automation and orchestration have become cornerstone capabilities in the modern SOC, which seeks to free human analysts from mundane and repetitive duties so they can concentrate on higher-order tasks requiring critical thinking, while being able to work from anywhere and collaborate with anyone.
"Our success in the U.K. reflects the momentum Siemplify is experiencing as a whole, as well as our expectation for continued record growth," said Mark McDaid, Siemplify's U.K.-based director of channel for EMEA. "U.K. enterprises and service providers are demanding greater efficiency and effectiveness for their security operations teams, especially during a time when more staff than ever is working remotely. Our goal is to continue to invest heavily in the U.K. while replicating our success across the EMEA market."
Among the key drivers for Siemplify's overall market share growth is a recently announced relationship between Siemplify and Check Point Software Technologies, in which Siemplify has become the go-to SOAR offering for all Check Point partners, as well as for Check Point customers embarking on SOAR projects. This alliance has now taken full shape in the U.K.
Thwarted by a growing attack surface that requires an abundance of disparate security tools initiating overwhelming numbers of alerts – and a worsening security skills shortages in which 90% of U.K. CIOs and senior IT leaders report having difficulty finding adequate talent – organizations are yearning for ways to better optimize their security operations. They also want to do it while achieving faster time to value, especially amid new challenges to secure their environments in the era of digital transformation coinciding with pandemic-era disruption.
U.K.-based MSSPs such as Integrity360 have already experienced benefits of the Siemplify platform, which has enabled them to demonstrate value, address customer complexity, avoid manual limitations and thrive in an environment of hyper-competition.
"We are excited to be partnering with the team at Siemplify and see it as a very strategic addition to our offering to the market," said Loman McCaffrey, head of cloud at Integrity360. "The technology also allows us to strengthen our MSSP offering by further optimizing our own SOC. The increase in demand for this type of technology is something that we are seeing across all types of enterprise organizations, and we will be working closely with the team at Siemplify to ensure that we are well placed to meet this demand."
Siemplify additionally has started 2021 by assembling an impressive list of reseller partners across the U.K., which will be supported and accelerated with the addition of a value-added distributor, Ignition Technology, for the U.K. and Nordics.
"Chosen by us for its vendor-agnostic approach and wealth of MSSP functionality, Siemplify's SOAR platform provides a huge opportunity for the channel and service providers wanting to reduce the risk and cost of the modern SOC," said Sean Remnant, chief strategy officer of Ignition Technology.
The recently revamped Siemplify partner program drives increased partner profitability through a sell-with strategy that leverages partners' expertise and other resources to increase win rates, shorten sales cycles and improve revenues.
"Siemplify creates exceptional profitability for our partners by working side by side with them through a sell-with strategy that fuses our resources with their expertise to take part in a shared goal," McDaid said. "Our incredible partner community should expect continued success as the appetite for SOAR only grows in this region."
