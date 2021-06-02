SINGAPORE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemplify, the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), today announced significant investment in the Asia-Pacific region, where organizations are struggling to efficiently keep pace with surging security and compliance demands.
Siemplify has launched a new regional hub in Singapore, led by Ran Lewinski, the newly appointed VP of APAC, and includes pre- and post-sale support experts. Lewinski and his team are tasked with supporting Siemplify's impressive local customer base and driving aggressive expansion throughout the region.
According to the 2021 Tech Research Asia Report (PDF) commissioned by security firm Sophos, which surveyed 900 senior IT and security corporate decision makers in Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, three major drivers are prompting increased security recognition among organizations: 1) security requirements brought on by the mass migration to remote work in light of COVID-19, 2) the sharp uptake of cloud-based technology and 3) the continued evolution of compliance regulations.
Not only have these factors contributed to increased risk because of an expanded attack surface, they also have necessitated the implementation of additional security controls. This typically leads to greater numbers of alerts and increased difficulty achieving full visibility due to disparate security tools failing to be properly integrated and centrally managed.
As a result, companies are increasingly turning to SOAR technologies to help streamline security operations, slash response times and address a global security talent shortage. Organizations are also finding additional efficiencies through the outsourcing to third-parties like MSSPs. For example, the number of respondents planning to use a fully outsourced or hybrid model for incident investigation and response is forecasted to increase to 61% and 62%, respectively, in 2023 compared to 56% and 50%, respectively, in 2019, according to the Tech Research Asia report.
"We can confirm through our own boots-on-the-ground conversations that businesses in this region are prioritizing and enhancing security in bigger ways than ever," Lewinski said. "However, to net the greatest results from this fresh awareness and investment, organizations must ensure they are optimizing and streamlining their security operations efforts, and SOAR technology is arguably the most reliable means to achieve that. That is why we are so thrilled to be infusing substantial resources into this region to help enable and empower enterprises and service providers to find success."
To scale its presence in the region, Siemplify is doubling down on partnerships through its 20/20 Global Partner Program. Among the most prominent is a recently announced relationship between Siemplify and Check Point Software Technologies, in which Siemplify has become the go-to SOAR offering for all Check Point partners, as well as for Check Point customers embarking on SOAR projects. Siemplify and Check Point co-presented their joint offering at the recent AusCERT conference in Australia.
As part of its APAC expansion efforts, Siemplify is recruiting new resellers and distributors throughout the region. For example, at the recent CYBERSEC 2021 conference in Taiwan, Siemplify exhibited with well-known local distributor JSLead.
"We are pleased to be facilitating the value of the Siemplify SOAR platform – a true workbench for security operations teams – to an expanded set of customers," said Steve Huan, technical director at JSLead. "Asia-Pacific organizations are becoming more mature with their security programs, but they still face real challenges, many of which SOAR can help them overcome."
For more information, visit siemplify.co.
About Siemplify
Siemplify, the leading independent security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, is redefining security operations for enterprises and MSSPs worldwide. The Siemplify platform is an intuitive workbench that enables security teams to manage their operations from end to end, respond to cyber threats with speed and precision and get smarter with every analyst interaction. Founded in 2015 by Israeli Intelligence experts, with extensive experience running and training security operations centers worldwide, Siemplify has raised $58 million in funding to date and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv. Visit us at siemplify.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Dan Kaplan, Siemplify, +1 7326872145, dkaplan@siemplify.co
SOURCE Siemplify