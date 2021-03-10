NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemplify, the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), today announced it has been awarded a new U.S. patent (US 10,742,667 B1) for the Siemplify Security Operations Platform's ability to model multidimensional threat data into graph-based representations, enabling the solution to automatically group related alerts into threat-centric cases and reduce analyst caseload by up to 80%.
The average enterprise takes in thousands of alerts per day, created by a growing variety of disparate security systems, exposing security teams to mental fatigue due to the high volume and velocity of the alerts. Siemplify's dynamic modeling approach to fielding alerts results in a significant reduction in the number of cases that a security operations center (SOC) team must process, as well as add important context that might otherwise be missed. Analysts can now prioritize potentially overlooked threats, allowing them to investigate, as one, alerts that might have been received from separate security sensors but are part of the same threat.
The Siemplify Security Operations Platform is a holistic SOAR workbench that allows SOCs to navigate the full scope of security operations and incident response, from initial alert triage through remediation, by automating workflows and orchestrating security tools from the broad security ecosystem. In 2020, the platform ingested hundreds of millions of alerts for customers and decreased caseload by as much as 80%.
Part of the "secret sauce" of the Siemplify platform is that it models data arriving from an organization's collection of security tools into a graphical form, which expresses the meaningful components of each alert – for example, the source IP address in a phishing email. Machine learning can then easily "crawl" these graphs to isolate relationships and cluster together similar alerts into rich, aggregated cases.
"To best address threats, security teams need to know the full context around those threats," Amos Stern, Siemplify CEO and co-founder, said. "Siemplify's innovative and now-multi-patented approach models disparate security data as it comes in from different security systems into a data representation in which alerts are described on a graph. This opens an array of opportunities for our algorithms and SOC teams to apply context and drive efficiency, leading to faster resolutions of cases and incidents."
This patent complements a previous patent, awarded in 2019, which also recognizes Siemplify's ability to deliver a threat-centric approach to investigations by looking for contextual relationships in alerts and, if identified, grouping these alerts into a single case.
"We founded Siemplify after spending years building and training security operations teams around the world, and becoming well versed in the very real hurdles SOC practitioners face," said Alon Cohen, CTO and co-founder of Siemplify. "We are honored to receive another patent for our differentiated SOAR technology – a testament to our undying commitment toward constant innovation for security operations teams across enterprises and service providers."
