NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siemplify, the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), today announced it ranked No. 212 on the https://www..deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/topics/north-america-technology-fast-500.html [Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ __title__ ], a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Siemplify's revenue grew 645% from 2017 to 2020.
The demand for the Siemplify Security Operations Platform has been buoyed by the need for faster and more effective incident response amid a growing cybersecurity skills shortage. Siemplify's cloud-native SOAR platform modernizes security operations, automating repetitive tasks and allowing practitioners to move beyond the daily SecOps grind so they can address more strategic priorities.
"An expanding attack surface, sophistication of cybercriminals and surge in detection tools have all led to an overwhelming number of alerts bogging down security operations teams," Amos Stern, co-founder and CEO of Siemplify, said. "Coupled with the new remote workforce normal of the pandemic era, security operations teams are increasingly in need of a solution that can deliver the efficiency, visibility and collaboration needed to swiftly respond to cybersecurity threats at scale."
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies – both public and private – in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Siemplify
Siemplify, the leading independent security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, is redefining security operations for enterprises and MSSPs worldwide. The Siemplify platform is an intuitive workbench that enables security teams to manage their operations from end to end, respond to cyber threats with speed and precision and get smarter with every analyst interaction. Founded in 2015 by Israeli Intelligence experts, with extensive experience running and training security operations centers worldwide, Siemplify has raised $58 million in funding to date and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv. Visit us at siemplify.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see https://www..deloitte.com/us/en/legal/about-deloitte.html [deloitte.com/about __title__ ]to learn more about our global network of member firms.
