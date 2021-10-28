MULBERRY, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This privately-owned Northern California forest property, known as Mountain Gate, is a one-of-a-kind jewel in Foresthill Gold Country. This is a prime location for future development, retreats, camping, hunting, and off-highway vehicle activity, including motorcycles, ATV's and snowmobiles, as well as land preservation for carbon credits. Mountain Gate is bordered mostly by the Tahoe National Forest which will likely never be developed, and buffered by private land along Foresthill Road, adding further privacy for the future owner. The property has direct public road access, and a well on-site provides crystal clear water. It is zoned Residential Forest, Mineral Resources, with an 80-acre minimum lot size. In addition, a timber appraisal has been completed for the property, and it is estimated to have over $1,000,000 in harvestable timber. This secluded, Sierra paradise is only 28 miles from Auburn, CA, and close to the Sacramento, Bay Area and Silicon Valley metropolitan areas.
"This is an outstanding opportunity to own your own gorgeous, private mountain paradise" stated Marty Higgenbotham, President for HAI.
Please visit the website at http://www.ForesthillAuction.com
