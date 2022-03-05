SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd, a pioneer and global leader in silicon photonics optical networking solutions, today announced general availability of industry first 8x100G single wavelength extended reach, nWDM QSFP28 optical transceivers, which had been fully qualified with stringent reliability standard and started production deployment by leading service providers for 5G and data center networking applications.
"The 8x100G-ER1-nWDM QSFP28 product line leverage on SiFotonics industry leading Ge/Si APD high sensitivity receiver technology. This product solution enables customers to deploy multiple 100G over extended reach with single fiber, without any active amplification or dispersion compensation, enjoying advantages of low latency, low power, and low cost in standard QSFP28 form factor, and support operations over extended temperature range required by outside plant applications", said Dr. Rang-Chen Yu, Sr. Vice President of SiFotonics, "8x100G-ER1-nWDM is part of a broad portfolio of industry leading 100G extended reach product family. In addition to QSFP28, we also offer SFP56-DD form factor with smaller size and lower power, enabling higher density, more compact equipments deployed with extended reach, 8x100G O-band WDM capabilities. Beta samples are available for customer tests".
"In recent years, SiFotonics has significantly broadened silicon photonics solutions to customers in broad 5G and data center applications. For example we have shipped over 100,000 coherent photonic integrated circuit to tier 1 module makers in 2021. In addition, we have started sampling customers with 100G/400G integrated coherent transmitter-receiver subassembly (ICTROSA), and 400G-DR4 Silicon Photonics OE engine. SiFotonics is now an industry leader with broadest silicon photonics product portfolio solutions", further added by Dr. Dong Pan, Founder and CEO of SiFotonics.
SiFotonics will show case its full lines of silicon photonics based product solutions at OFC 2022 at San Diego Convention Center, booth# 3951, from March 8 to March 10, 2022. Dr. ChingYin Hong will present an invited talk "High Speed Ge/Si Avalanche Photodiode with High Sensitivity for 50Gbit/s and 100Gbit/s Optical Access Systems" in session N4.
About SiFotonics Technologies Ltd.
SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider for ultra-high-speed data center and 5G wireless optical networking applications with advanced silicon photonics integrated circuits and components as well as customized solutions. SiFotonics was established in 2007 in Massachusetts, US, and has offices and facilities at Boston, San Jose, Taiwan Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Nanjing, Beijing and Shanghai. SiFotonics web site is http://www.sifotonics.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Rang-Chen Yu, SIFOTONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., +1 857-234-1839, Rangchen.Yu@sifotonics.com
SOURCE SIFOTONICS TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.