Ghent, Belgium, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether developing in VHDL, Verilog, SystemVerilog or a mix of these languages, Sigasi tools understand the entire context of HDL projects. Advanced features such as intelligent autocomplete, code refactoring and automatic documentation will make hardware development easier, more efficient and much faster. Sigasi also integrates with several FPGA and ASIC tools.
Sigasi Studio shortens the feedback loop: trivial errors are avoided and designers can focus on the concepts of hardware design while Sigasi Studio assists to write correct syntax and code. Sigasi Studio is a must-have tool for all modern-day digital designers. Sigasi now wants to make the adoption of Sigasi Studio easier so that open source projects can improve faster by handing out free licenses.
Apply for your free license through the Open Source form on the Sigasi website. Sigasi has already delivered +7500 licenses to students and professors at +1500 institutions. They hope to do the same for the Open Source Hardware Community.
Media Contact
Hilde Goossens, Sigasi, +32 472611457, hilde.goossens@sigasi.com
SOURCE Sigasi