TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigma Business Solutions Inc. ("Sigma") announced today that it has joined the OpenText Solution Extension Partner Program, as a Gold Tier partner. The partnership offers Sigma and OpenText customers the ability to retain access to vital SAP® information.
As an OpenText Solution Extension Partner, Sigma expands on the OpenText™ InfoArchive product line to provide a full-service, comprehensive solution for decommissioning SAP applications, simplifying access to critical data, and complying with governance requirements. InfoArchive is a modern archive solution and cloud-based service for archiving both structured and unstructured information in a consolidated, scalable, secure, and manageable repository.
"Having worked with OpenText for three years to support decommissioning efforts, we are thrilled to officially join the OpenText Solution Extension Partner Program," said Joseph Didiano, Managing Partner, Sigma Business Solutions Inc. "Together, we offer organizations a robust, end-to-end solution to decommission inactive and legacy SAP systems, while retaining access to vital information and satisfying all business requirements. We look forward to a continued, successful and lasting partnership".
This solution, Sigma Migration Center ("SMC"), extracts, transforms and loads ("ETL") SAP data from any given SAP application into InfoArchive. SMC provides multiple pre-built view options for the data, as well as an ad-hoc query writer that emulates the SAP user experience to ensure simplified end-user access. In addition to the SMC solution, the partnership brings together the knowledge and expertise of Sigma and OpenText to help meet each customer's unique requirements at every stage of the decommissioning lifecycle.
"Organizations require help managing the lifecycle of their SAP application data," said Lou Blatt, SVP and CMO at OpenText. "Our partnership with Sigma enables our mutual customers to ensure a successful transition to the SAP® S/4 HANA Cloud, while preserving access to legacy data and achieving application rationalization and audit compliance."
As an OpenText Gold partner, Sigma brings to the program 22 years of demonstrated skills to deliver high quality SAP data management solutions to customers in all verticals throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
About Sigma Business Solutions
Sigma Business Solutions Inc. ("Sigma") is a Canadian company focused on developing and selling enterprise content and information lifecycle management software and services for SAP. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, our team of 125 employees is proud to service over 250 clients globally.
