SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing was named to the coveted Bay Area Best Places to Work 2020 list, an awards program by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. The analytics and business intelligence (A&BI) solution provider scored 94.44 points as a result of its employees' happiness with the company's values, culture, management, and benefits, placing Sigma in eighth position (out of 25) on the small companies list.
"I realize this may sound cliché, but I truly believe that our employees are Sigma's greatest asset and I am thrilled that they enjoy being a part of this company as much as I do," said Sigma Computing CEO and Co-founder Rob Woollen. "Although we are all working remotely now during what I hope is a brief, once-in-a-lifetime experience, in some ways we have never been closer as a team and I am impressed with everyone's dedication every single day. I am honored by this recognition from the San Francisco Business Times and I am even more honored to lead this incredible team of talented individuals."
The company was also included on the prestigious CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 List and its cloud A&BI solution earned the Strata Data Award for Most Innovative Product in 2019 and the 2020 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Enterprise Solutions.
Sigma is building a team of authentic, curious, and passionate people. To learn more about Sigma and its open positions, please visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/careers/.
Contenders considered for this award were evaluated by each company's Bay Area employees. The list includes the highest-ranked companies in the region across five categories: fun, collaborative culture, management practices, compensation, and amenities.
ABOUT SIGMA
Sigma is the first enterprise-ready cloud business intelligence and analytics (A&BI) solution designed to run natively inside cloud data warehouses (CDWs). Providing live, guided access to CDWs, Sigma maximizes their value, eliminates the need to change data models as new questions arise, and transforms A&BI into an iterative process. The Sigma Spreadsheet empowers anyone to analyze data - without code or extracts - and make insight-driven decisions quickly, freeing data experts to focus on more innovative, fulfilling initiatives. Sigma Computing powers a community-driven approach to A&BI and delivers on the self-service promise. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/
