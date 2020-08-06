NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce Sigma's newest lens, designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless systems: the 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art. Available for L-mount and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, this portrait-length prime lens is part of Sigma's esteemed Art series of lenses, which prioritize optical excellence and speed. The Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN lens is an all-new design specific to the mirrorless systems, and has a sleek profile that is optimized for the shorter focal flange distance of mirrorless cameras.

Compared to previous Sigma 85mm f/1.4 lenses, this new DG DN version sports a revised 15-element, 11-group optical design that incorporates a series of Special Low Dispersion (SLD), aspherical, and high refractive index elements that serve to reduce a variety of distortions and aberrations for impressive clarity and sharpness throughout the aperture range. The large-diameter design also contributes to the unique and well-corrected image quality and, of course, the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture helps to achieve the distinctive shallow depth-of-field effects to suit portraiture applications.

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E 
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581240-REG/sigma_322965_85mm_f_1_4_dg_dn.html

Highlights

  • E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
  • Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16
  • Five SLD Elements
  • One Aspherical Element, Four HR Elements
  • Stepping Motor AF System
  • Customizable AFL Button
  • Physical Aperture Ring; De-Click Switch
  • Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm
  • Weather-Sealed Design

This 85mm f/1.4 also sports a refined exterior design, which features a physical aperture ring that can be de-clicked  for smooth and silent transitions or locked to prevent accidental movements, along with a dedicated AF/MF focus mode switch and AFL button for intuitive and tactile control. In terms of autofocus, a stepping motor is used that maintains a lightweight and compact design while promoting fast and near-silent focusing performance for both stills and video applications. Additionally, the lens features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm for smooth bokeh quality, and the lens housing is weather sealed to suit working in inclement conditions.

Announced alongside, and included with, the 85mm f/1.4 DG DN is the LH828-02 Lens Hood and the dedicated Soft Lens Case.

Learn More about Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens at Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sigma-reimagines-85mm-f14-dg-dn-art-lens-for-mirrorless 

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens | First Look
https://youtu.be/1DoVGAtH0lE

A Fast, Light-Weight Portrait Photography Lens

