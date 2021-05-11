AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) has selected SigmaSense, the global leader in touch sensing performance, to receive the esteemed 2021 Display Component of the Year Award. The Display Industry Awards (DIAs) recognize profound innovation in the global display industry.
"We are delighted to award SigmaSense a Display of the Year Award for its SigmaDrive SDC100 128 Channel Touch Controller," said Wei Chen, SID's Display Industry Awards Committee Chair.
"The Display Industry Awards are SID's highest honor, presented to recognize the best display products or applications introduced to the market during the previous calendar year. On behalf of SID, we would like to commend SigmaSense's ongoing commitment to innovation and to helping shape the future of display performance and solutions."
The SDC100 enables touch response that is faster and more accurate than a smartphone, even on 75-inch outdoor digital signs with 10-mm tamper-resistant glass. It is proven to work in the harshest of environments: through thick bullet proof glass, in rain or snow, thick winter gloves and through a wide range of mechanical and electrical environmental interferences. SDC100 chips are integrated and shipping in large outdoor displays built by LG-MRI, the digital signage industry leader.
The groundbreaking SigmaSense software defined sensing technology first incorporated in the SDC100 is a unique method of current-mode sensing that is an exponential improvement over the traditional voltage-mode threshold approach. Current-mode sensing uses ultra-low voltage signals with many different frequencies, which it sends and listens to on rows and columns simultaneously. The output is faster providing high-fidelity data with superior signal-to-noise characteristics. These major advances have already begun to disrupt the industry, enabling features and applications that were previously impractical or impossible.
"We're very thankful and appreciative to everyone at the Society for Information Display (SID) for not only this award but for leading a revolution in touch displays," said Rick Seger, SigmaSense's CEO. "For the past few years, SID has driven this idea of a new exchange of information: a genuine two-way interaction with the displays. This award represents a milestone in the display industry: from consumption-only displays to the exchange of information through various interactive mechanisms including touch."
The Display Industry Awards (DIA) are the most prestigious awards in the display industry. Each year since 1995, SID's international awards committee—comprising a distinguished panel of display luminaries—has honored the most innovative display products, components, and applications with the greatest promise of shaping the future of the display industry. This year's DIAs will be presented at the SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, also known as Display Week 2021—the premier international gathering of scientists, engineers, manufacturers and users in the field of electronic information displays.
The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. With more than 6,000 members worldwide, the organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future.
SigmaSense, the global leader in touch sensing performance, is bringing the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. We are pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1000 times improved signal-to-noise performance that was previously not possible. SigmaVision capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover™ provides a superior touchless experience for public displays as well as any other device that uses touch sensors.
