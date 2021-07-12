AUSTIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SigmaSense, the global leader in touch sensing performance, announces their latest high speed sensor fusion touch controller technology at CAR.HMI in Detroit, MI this week. This industry first is the ability to determine if touch interaction is initiated from the driver or the passenger. This capability increases automotive safety, lowers the cost and complexity of cockpit electronics while improving the infotainment design mechanics. SigmaSense will also discuss another industry first, sensor fusion, which is the ability to share channels between multiple touch sensors using only a single controller as well as touch sensitivity that enables high hover interaction with the display. In addition, SigmaDrive touch response is much faster than today's touch screens, delivering smoother and more reliable operation, even with gloves or through liquids on the display. Delivering a new level of HMI reliability, programmability, and predictability is critical to automotive OEMs planning to deploy touch interactions that define their HMI, their unique brand. This groundbreaking technology allows the auto industry to develop next-level interactive touch solutions for dashboards that can be applied to full-width dashboards using complex glass shapes or flexible polymers.
SigmaSense is pioneering a digital transformation to low-power, multi-frequency, current driven analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. SigmaSense's robust touch sensing has between 100 and 1,000 times better signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) than solutions currently available in the market. The speed and high SNR allow the touch sensing technology to work in the harshest and most challenging environments like rain or snow, even while wearing thick winter gloves.
Rick Seger, CEO SigmaSense, is enthusiastic about the unique value SigmaDrive's noise immunity brings to the automotive market. "Smooth, predictable touch technology in the harsh, noisy conditions of Automotive is for the first time available to HMI systems. Our ability to detect presence of a hand at 18 inches away, manage multiple touch screens from one controller and sense driver vs passenger means all new experiences are at our fingertips."
The Society for Information Display recently awarded SigmaSense the esteemed 2021 Display Component of the Year Award for its advances in Software Defined Sensing and how it is shaping the future of the global display industry.
Experience the future of next-gen automotive displays yourself. Visit us at CAR.HMI virtual tradeshow from July 12th through 13th.
About SigmaSense:
SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance previously not possible. SigmaVision™ capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover™ provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools, and support. For more information, please visit http://www.sigmasense.com.
