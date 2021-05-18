MCKINNEY, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced today the availability of three new courses within their Computer-Based Training portfolio.
"Our goal is to raise employee skill levels through industry expert-led training," said James Stoddard, President of Sigmetrix. "Our outcome-based training provides the resources necessary for generating an improvement plan and will also provide the knowledge necessary to execute on it."
The new MBE Overview Computer-Based Training Course is an introduction to MBE. No prior knowledge or understanding is needed, it is intended for everyone in the product lifecycle from end user to executive management. Students will be guided through various topics discussing what an MBE is, why it matters, and how it can be supported. Model-based definition is also discussed, and MBD schemas are introduced to provide a basis for structuring data within an MBE. Students can expect to finish the course with a general knowledge of MBE, MBD and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). The goal of this course is to provide learners with enough knowledge to make informed decisions regarding MBE and MBD, while feeling confident about adopting a model-based enterprise.
The PTC Creo GD&T Advisor Fundamentals Computer-Based Training Course (ASME) utilizes a combination of lecture videos, software demonstrations, detailed exercises, and a written training manual to teach the fundamentals of PTC Creo GD&T Advisor. Upon completion of the course students will be able to apply semantic GD&T annotations to their part files consistent with the applicable ASME standards. Such information comprises a significant part of Model-Based Definition (MBD) and serves as the foundation for the Model-Based Enterprise (MBE). The coursework is broken into tasks which students complete at their own pace.
The third course introduced is the PTC Creo EZ Tolerance Analysis Fundamentals Computer-Based Training Course. This course utilizes a combination of lecture videos, software demonstrations, detailed exercises, quizzes, and a written training manual to teach the fundamentals of PTC Creo EZ Tolerance Analysis. Upon completion of the course students will be able to analyze multiple 1D stackups on their PTC Creo models and make design decisions to optimize the nominal designs and tolerance assignments. The coursework is broken into tasks which students complete at their own pace.
"We're excited to double the number of our courses offered via computer-based training," stated Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success & Product at Sigmetrix. "The feedback we've received on our existing GD&T and CETOL courses has been outstanding, and we anticipate these will also be well received as we continue to offer flexibility in how our customers can expand their knowledge in all aspects of variation management."
Sigmetrix's people and technologies have been helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a reality of manufacturing and assembly processes. Companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits.
- Maximize the return on your MBD/MBE investment
- Improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost
- Achieve faster time to market by reducing design and prototype cycles
- Deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
- Capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.
