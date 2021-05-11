MCKINNEY, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their latest version of CETOL 6σ tolerance analysis software, version 11, is now available for immediate download.
CETOL 6σ is the world's most powerful tolerance analysis software and was specifically developed to promote manufacturing efficiency and productivity. Designers and engineers use CETOL 6σ to see the impact that tolerance changes will have on their overall assembly. The cutting-edge technology enables product development teams to optimize their design and manufacturing goals so they can deliver higher quality and more precisely engineered products.
This new version of CETOL 6σ builds upon the powerful features already in place and adds a great deal of usability and modernization. New features of CETOL 6σ v11.0 include:
- Direct support for patterns, pattern tolerances, and patterns establishing datums
- Display of tolerance information, including GD&T/GPS FCF, in the model tree
- Ability to edit tolerances directly in the model tree
- Ability to specify a datum feature label separate from the feature name
- New installer with improved interface including quick access to Installation Guide and Release Notes as well as utility for identifying the Host ID used for licensing
"This latest version of CETOL 6σ represents a tremendous advancement in the overall user experience with its added GD&T and direct pattern support," said Sigmetrix President and CEO, James Stoddard. "Our development team strives to provide engineering departments worldwide a comprehensive understanding of their designs and potential issues before releasing to manufacturing. Adding support for these features with CETOL 6σ v11.0 will enable even more insight about the variation in their products with unparalleled ease and speed."
Mechanical variation management benefits businesses in many ways. It helps improve profitability by balancing quality with manufacturing cost. Companies can also achieve faster time to market by reducing the need for additional design and prototype cycles. It can also help maximize the return on MBD / MBE investments, enable more innovative product design, and facilitate the capture, transfer, and retention of critical product and process knowledge.
Sigmetrix provides a complete portfolio helping customers design and produce better products through mechanical variation management. In addition to CETOL 6σ, Sigmetrix offers an array of software and training solutions including:
- EZtol, a 1D analysis tool that works directly with your CAD models, including embedded tolerances (PMI), to make it easier to create, manage, and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses, or stackups, in an assembly
- GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T withing the PTC Creo environment
- Training on a variety of topics including GD&T, tolerance analysis, dimensional management, and MBD / MBE
- Computer-Based Training on either an individual or enterprise basis developed to make learning at your own pace easy and intuitive.
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
CETOL 6σ v11.0 is available immediately for current users at: https://sigmetrix.flexnetoperations.com
For more details on the capabilities of CETOL 6σ, visit https://www.sigmetrix.com/products/cetol-tolerance-analysis-software.
If you'd like to see a short demo of the newest version of CETOL in action, be sure to attend our upcoming webinar scheduled on June 3, 2021. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IvDhLo6CQ9OXj8qrxFVDMQ
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.
Media Contact
Alana Duma, Sigmetrix, 9725427517, aduma@sigmetrix.com
SOURCE Sigmetrix