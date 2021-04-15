MCKINNEY, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol 2.0 for NX and CATIA. The new version will offer updated UI and enhanced features to determine the impact of part and assembly variation on the fit and performance of products.
EZtol v2.0 is a significant upgrade to the capabilities of Sigmetrix's 1D tolerance analysis tool. "We're excited about EZtol 2.0's ability to read PMI data - tolerance information defined with the CAD part files," said Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success & Product Strategy at Sigmetrix. "This enhancement makes an already fast workflow for analyzing all of your 1D stackups even faster."
In addition to the new ability for EZtol to read PMI, this release also has a much smaller download and installed application size as well as a new, simpler interface.
Interested users, including those who may have tested earlier versions of EZtol, may download a 7-day free trial from http://www.eztol.com.
"We are thrilled to be providing this release," said James Stoddard, President and CEO of Sigmetrix. "After the release of EZtol 1.0 the ability to read PMI data was requested by our users and we were able to listen to their feedback and deliver a more robust version of EZtol that really answers the needs of our customers."
Learn more at sigmetrix.com and eztol.com.
Media Contact
Alana Duma, Sigmetrix, 9725427517, aduma@sigmetrix.com
SOURCE Sigmetrix