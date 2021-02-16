MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced today the availability of two new courses within their Computer-Based Training portfolio.
"The release of these two new courses is part of our commitment to help our customers be successful by constantly expanding our best-in-class product portfolio," said James Stoddard, President of Sigmetrix. "Whether we are training an individual student or working at the enterprise level to elevate the skills and knowledge of entire teams and departments throughout an organization, we have a solution that ultimately will help yield better products through mechanical variation management."
The new Advanced Topics in GD&T Computer-Based Training (CBT) course continues the coverage of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing concepts and techniques by building upon the content of the Level 1 GD&T Fundamentals Course. It combines the lecture portions of the two Instructor-led courses offered by Sigmetrix – Level 2 GD&T Applications and Level 3 Advanced GD&T courses. The content is arranged to cover individual features, expand on datum theory and tools, and then progress through interrelationships of features and specialized tolerancing tools available in the ASME Y14.5-2009 standard.
The new CETOL 6σ Fundamentals training course allows students to complete the same curriculum as our instructor-led course but at a schedule that can be balanced with other work demands. The course utilizes a combination of lecture videos, software demonstrations, detailed exercises, quizzes and written reference materials to teach the fundamentals of CETOL 6σ. Upon completion of the course, students will be able to build and validate assembly variation models and make design decisions to optimize the nominal designs and tolerance assignments. The coursework is broken into tasks which students complete at their own pace. Completed CETOL model files are included to allow students to compare their work to the desired results.
"After the release of our first computer-based GD&T course we saw quite a demand for the Advanced Topics course to be delivered in the same manner. GD&T isn't addressed sufficiently in many Mechanical Engineering university programs, so with the Fundamentals and Advanced Courses we can address the knowledge gap that many mechanical engineers have," stated Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success & Product at Sigmetrix. "Throughout the past year there has been an increase of companies wanting to train their design teams remotely, and these new computer-based courses are great options for those teams."
Sigmetrix's people and technologies have been helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a reality of manufacturing and assembly processes. Companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits. Sigmetrix can help:
- Maximize the return on your MBD/MBE investment
- Improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost
- Achieve faster time to market by reducing design and prototype cycles
- Deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
- Capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
Learn more about all of Sigmetrix's training courses at https://www.sigmetrix.com/services.
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.
