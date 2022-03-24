Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help them maximize the return on their MBD / MBE investment, as well as capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
MCKINNEY, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, will sponsor COExperience, the premier Dassault Systèmes user-focused conference, from April 10-13 in New Orleans. They are also the sponsor of the Engineering Analyze and Simulate track, focusing on the processes, methods and tools for modeling and the synthesis of engineering systems; and the engineering analysis and simulation of products. The Sigmetrix team will be at booth 306 in the TechniFair to demonstrate their products and answer any questions attendees may have.
There is a lot of discussion in industry about Model-Based, Industry 4.0 and Digital Thread. Many companies are starting down the path toward a Model-Based Enterprise, but that path can be challenging. There are many facets to becoming truly Model-Based, but as the name implies, the key is the models themselves and their connections to various parameters. It is important that all requirements be tied directly to this comprehensive set of models to ensure traceability and usability. One set of requirements that is critical to the quality of any product is its dimensional requirements that are used to control mechanical variation. Sigmetrix, with its knowledge of managing mechanical variation, can help maximize the return on your MBD / MBE investment in the following ways:
- Ensure the integrity of your MBD to maximize usability
- Guide the creation of optimal dimensioning schemes, including GD&T
- Promote consistent knowledge between contributors and consumers
- Assess and improve the maturity of your organization's Mechanical Variation Management
To be most effective throughout the life of the product, the dimension scheme and tolerance definitions must be defined by analysis, and the data needed to support the analysis should be stored with the design. Doing so guarantees that those who support manufacturing and inspection have access to all information that may be helpful in troubleshooting issues that arise. Furthermore, future design teams will benefit from being able to modify the work previously done instead of starting from scratch.
Sigmetrix's solutions enable you to address these challenges and ensure success by:
- Addressing challenges related to loss of "tribal knowledge" and workforce attrition
- Democratizing the depth and breadth of understanding
- Making data and insights easily accessible to everyone
- Enabling a consistent/common language and approach
Sigmetrix has been Dassault Systèmes Gold Partner since 2002 with CETOL 6σ for CATIA V5-6. This powerful tolerance analysis solution, CETOL 6σ, couples the power and functionality of Dassault Systèmes' CATIA parametric design capabilities with precise calculations and advanced mathematical technologies.
Attendees will want to make sure to catch Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success and Product Strategy, present "Quickly Including Temperature Effects in Tolerance Analysis." This presentation will provide a brief description and demonstration of the latest version of CETOL with functionality enabling engineers to include thermal effects in variation analyses extremely quickly.
"Often, critical gaps and alignments must be maintained over a wide range of operational temperatures, and the task of adjusting the tolerance analysis results to account for thermal expansion or contraction of the parts at different temperatures can be time consuming," stated Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success and Product Strategy. "We are thrilled to be able to introduce CETOL 6σ v11.2 with new functionality to include thermal effects in variation analyses extremely quickly at COExperience."
In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ at their booth Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions including:
- EZtol, a 1D analysis tool designed to make it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
To learn more about COExperience 2022 visit https://www.coe.org/coexperience.
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
