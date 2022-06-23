Side Expands Its Unique Brokerage-as-a-Service Platform to Massachusetts in Partnership With Boston Top Agent Justin Rollo
BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Rollo today announced that Signal Real Estate has partnered with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. Signal Real Estate will leverage Side's industry-leading invisible brokerage platform to support its elite agents and provide consistently exceptional customer service to clients.
"At Signal Real Estate, we're committed to continuing to deliver client-centric, high-touch service to our buyers, sellers, and investors that elevate their lifestyles and position them to create further wealth," Rollo said. "By partnering with Side, we've gained access to cutting-edge technology, plus legal, marketing, and administrative tools and services. This alliance makes us even better equipped to focus on what's always mattered most to us — our clients' needs and investment goals."
Rollo is an award-winning agent who began his real estate career more than a decade ago in eastern Massachusetts. He has since closed hundreds of successful transactions and has regularly been one of the top-producing agents in his state.
Signal, which Rollo founded in 2018, has established itself as a versatile leader in the Massachusetts market, and its agents possess a comprehensive understanding of the region. Their vast local network, aggressive marketing campaigns, and use of cutting-edge tech and data analytics coalesce to serve a diverse clientele seamlessly. In 2022, Signal Real Estate added Mike Panza and his top local team, the Panza Home Group, to the brokerage, expanding its roster with three additional agents.
Partnering with Side will ensure Signal Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Signal Real Estate with its one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, and more. Additionally, Signal Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
About Signal Real Estate
The award-winning team at Signal Real Estate runs on empathy, innovation, honesty, and providing high-touch, client-centric care. The firm modernizes its services with analytical, tech-driven solutions and delivers results with unparalleled negotiation strategies, aggressive marketing campaigns, and unwavering loyalty. As advocates and partners for life, its agents remain available long after the deal closes to field any questions or offer advice. For more information, visit http://www.signalre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side