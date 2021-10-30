BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Auto Group, a premier online car leasing company, with offices in both Brooklyn, NY and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been combating the current global chip shortage and supply chain issues with it's early car lease exit program! The semiconductor chip shortage brought upon by the Coronavirus pandemic, is expected to cost the global automotive industry upwards of $210 billion in revenue in 2021. This issue coupled with a global supply chain slowdown, has caused used car prices to rise, meaning that exiting a car lease early can benefit the car Lessee. Through a seamless online process, Signature Auto Group can offer car lessees' custom lease exit options.
Supply chain issues around the world have created an even more difficult situation for the automotive industry. Not only are manufacturers not able to build enough cars, they are also struggling to deliver them to new car owners and dealers. Car prices continue to rise as these issues see no end in sight, at least for the near future. To combat the rise of car leasing and buying, Signature Auto Group has implemented a very popular online lease exit program in New York City, the Tri-State area and Florida. This program stands to serve car lessees who want a new car or simply want to benefit from the higher value of current cars.
The Car Lease Exit Program is simple and easy to enter. The steps are as follows:
Using the information provided, the leasing team at Signature Auto Group locates a vehicle lease's buyout price, and thus determines if the lease is eligible for termination and if money can be made in the process for the lease owner. Customers can either walk away with this money or put it towards a new vehicle lease through Signature's fully online car leasing website. Due to factors surrounding the global car market, there may be certain situations in which car lessees' may need to pay to exit their lease.
Signature Auto Group New York recognizes the importance of transparency when leasing a car in 2021. The Signature team prides itself on providing customers with all the financial information that comes along with leasing a new car in New York, Florida, or the Tri-State Area. When leasing a car through Signature Auto Group's online car leasing website, customers will drive away with a good understanding of their new car and their lease exit options! Leasing a car has a lot of benefits, and Signature Auto Group's online leasing service allows customers to take full advantage of the freedoms of car leasing!
About Signature Auto Group New York
Signature Auto Group is an online car leasing company, based in New York and Florida. The company's talented, loyal, and motivated staff go above and beyond to support clients before, during, and after leasing a vehicle – a claim most other companies simply cannot make. Signature Auto Group boasts extensive inventory including many makes and models of vehicles, with numerous specials being offered throughout the year.
