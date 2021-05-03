Signature Production Group's XR studio in Chicago's western suburbs is powered by a Disguise media server, Mo-Sys camera tracking and Notch visual effects. SPG is an audio, video, and lighting provider for meetings and events--they primarily use XR to place live presenters into virtual environments. During the pandemic, the team built broadcast control rooms to stream live meetings to online attendees. Combining these technologies will help meet the evolving needs of the event industry.