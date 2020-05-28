DALLAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignEasy, the leading eSignature solution used by over 130,000 customers worldwide, and Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced a new integration that digitizes the HR recruiting and onboarding process from end to end. This new integration makes remote hiring a reality for Freshteam customers: from the moment a candidate accepts a job offer, all HR-related paperwork and signatures can be managed from the Freshteam dashboard.
SignEasy's eSignature integration for Freshteam's applicant tracking software (ATS) is the key to achieving a fully digital HR workflow. HR professionals can start the on-boarding process as soon as a candidate is hired, and manage the employee's paperwork throughout their journey at the company. Available features include:
- Extend a job offer and get it signed remotely. You can also request signatures for documents like NDAs, compensation plans, and legal agreements
- Send timely reminders to follow up on outstanding signatures, and easily update documents to then be resent for signature or recalled
- Store all of your documents in one place and review all of them at once, if needed
- Manage ongoing paperwork and signature collection, including performance reviews, salary increments and raises, stock grants, and more
- Send onboarding documents for signature directly from Freshteam.
"In today's world of remote hiring, the onboarding experience is crucial from a first impression and efficiency standpoint, as well as for future recruitment and employee retention," said Senthil Kanthaswamy, Head of Product for Freshteam. "We have worked closely with SignEasy to bring simple, reliable, and secure eSigning solutions to Freshworks customers across the board, and this integration fully digitizes the workflow for HR professionals using Freshteam."
"I started SignEasy based on a personal need to quickly sign a job offer, so this collaboration with Freshworks brings our story full circle," said SignEasy's founder & CEO Sunil Patro. "Going paperless and working remotely are quickly becoming the norm, so candidates and HR teams alike have a mutual need to digitize the hiring process, making it easier to sign and send important documents from anywhere, using any device."
With this exciting new update, recruiters using Freshteam can now source candidates from multiple platforms and collaborate with the hiring team in real time to find the right fit and quickly get them on board. Once the right candidate is found, they can extend the offer letter and share additional paperwork for signature using SignEasy. No need to open a new app or leave the Freshteam software.
For Freshteam users, the process to enable SignEasy is very simple:
1. Go to Freshteam Settings > Integrations
2. Enable SignEasy
3. Login into SignEasy (or create an account)
4. Allow Freshteam to access the SignEasy account
Existing Freshteam users can buy a SignEasy subscription here. Freshteam is offering discounts to SignEasy customers. The details can be seen here.
To learn more about SignEasy, visit www.signeasy.com. To learn more about Freshworks and Freshteam, visit www.freshworks.com.
About SignEasy
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas with an office in Bangalore, SignEasy is a leading mobile first and cloud based eSignature solution for individuals and businesses to sign, send and manage their contracts and documents from their mobile device or computer. More than 130,000 paying customers worldwide trust SignEasy's easy-to-use, convenient and secure solution to shorten contract turnaround times, close deals faster, improve customer and employee experience, and reduce environmental impact by eliminating the print-scan-fax cycle. SignEasy integrates with the popular productivity and business applications like G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box, as well as leading email providers like Outlook and Gmail. SignEasy was an official launch partner for Google Cloud's G Suite Add-on framework, is an Apple mobility partner, and was named a DTM Innovator by Aragon Research. SignEasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 6 million times, regularly ranks among the top 100 grossing business apps on the App Store, and is consistently rated highly in customer satisfaction and innovation for eSignature solutions for small to mid-size businesses by independent reviews.
About Freshworks
Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks' 3,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.
© 2020 Freshworks, Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, Freshrelease, Freshsuccess, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.
