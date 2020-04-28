DALLAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignEasy, the leading eSignature solution used by over 130,000 customers worldwide, today launched a dedicated resource page, an updated iOS and Web app with a new functionality to help small and medium-sized companies download, complete and sign applications for the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) loans.
Today's announcement includes three major components:
- SBA Loan Resource Page - Provides an overview of the PPP and EIDL loans, walking business owners through the steps to complete and submit their application online, including one-click links to important resources and loan forms.
- Updated Web App for SBA Loan - Using the SignEasy web tool, which is available for desktop and mobile, business owners and their teams can sign up for a free SignEasy account and instantly get access to the PPP form. With a 1-click operation, they can fill out the document with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to place text, checkboxes, signatures, and initials. They can also store their signature to complete other loan documents like EIDL. Once the forms are completed and signed, they can be shared with an accountant, bank, or SBA-approved lender, or downloaded to the desktop.
- Updated SignEasy iOS App - SignEasy users on iPhone and iPad can quickly upload PPP and EIDL forms to their account, fill out the form with drag-and-drop for text, checkboxes etc. and then share the forms with others for signature. Completed forms can be downloaded and subsequently submitted via the SBA loan online tool.
"Our mission has been to make life easier for business owners through simple, convenient, and secure online tools for document signing," said Sunil Patro, SignEasy's founder & CEO. "The current crisis has impacted freelancers, solo proprietors and small businesses in a big way, and the funding programs introduced by the federal government have become an essential lifeline. With eSignatures being approved by the SBA, we wanted to provide resources and tools that educate businesses owners about how to access and complete these forms online, and provide a simple and secure way for them to sign these documents and submit them in a timely manner."
In addition to the SBA loan resources, SignEasy is offering discounted plans for small and medium-sized businesses, and free business plan upgrades for companies in the healthcare and medical services sector as well as NGOs and nonprofits. The SignEasy Blog includes a library of tips and advice regarding remote work and the use of eSignatures.
Enhanced Security with Face ID
SignEasy is now accepting Face ID as an additional layer of authentication on iOS devices. Face ID can be enabled to either launch the SignEasy app for secure access to your documents, or to authenticate your signature before finalizing a document. The use of biometric authentication is also captured in the digital audit trail certificate, which is a first for the eSignature industry. From a security standpoint, if an iPhone or iPad is lost or stolen, Face ID prevents anyone else from accessing the account, viewing documents, or signing new ones.
About SignEasy
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas with an office in Bangalore, SignEasy is the leading eSignature solution for businesses and professionals worldwide. More than 130,000 customers from 150 countries trust SignEasy's simple and secure solution to shorten contract turnaround times, close deals faster, improve their customer experience, and be more environmentally conscious by using less paper. SignEasy integrates with many popular productivity and business applications like G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box, as well as leading email providers like Outlook and Gmail. SignEasy was an official launch partner for Google Cloud's new G Suite Add-on framework, was made an Apple mobility partner in November 2019, and was named a Digital Transaction Management (DTM) "Innovator" in 2020 by leading analyst firm Aragon Research. SignEasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 6 million times, regularly ranks among the top 100 grossing business apps on the App Store, and is consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction among eSignature solutions for SMBs by independent software review sites.
