SIGNiX's RON Integration with Box Improves User Workflows
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIGNiX, a leading digital signature and Remote Online Notarization technology company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has developed a new integration with Box, the leading Content Cloud. This integration allows SIGNiX and Box users to sign and notarize their documents in a simple, secure, and timely manner then push documents directly into their Box Content Cloud account for storage.
Current and target clients from both companies will benefit from this seamless integration since both organizations have users in highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, real estate, and government. These clients will now be able to process documents including, but not limited to, deeds, affidavits, and lien releases in a more streamlined workflow.
Key Benefits of the SIGNiX and Box Integration:
- Easy to implement and use
- Reduces turnaround time for multiple business processes
- Users can push documents to Box without leaving the SIGNiX platform
- Users can securely store documents in a designated folder in their Box Account in the cloud
SIGNiX's digital signature platform ensures that every signature, not just the final document, is cryptographically sealed with the legal evidence embedded in the document. With the new Box integration, customers of both companies can more easily organize and access their legal documents in a secure and more streamlined process.
About SIGNiX
SIGNiX provides digital signature and remote online notarization technology to users in highly regulated industries. Our cloud-based platform protects critical documents and contracts from tampering. Since all the necessary legal evidence is contained within the digitally signed document, SIGNiX clients can store their documents on their servers and not rely on a vendor to provide future evidence and verification. SIGNiX's technology ensures document enforceability and independent verification by giving users complete ownership and control of their digitally signed documents.
Media Contact
Joe Beck, SIGNiX, Inc., 877-890-5350, jbeck@signix.com
SOURCE SIGNiX, Inc.