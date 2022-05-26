RON integration increases efficiency for RamQuest's Closing Market users
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIGNiX, a leading digital signature and Remote Online Notarization technology company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, announced its integration with RamQuest, Inc., a leading provider of technology-based solutions for the title insurance and settlement industry.
SIGNiX's remote online notary (RON) platform transforms the traditional in-person notary process that requires paper documents, rubber stamp notary seals, and pen-and-ink signatures into a secure, online document signing process. SIGNiX's RON technology is now integrated with RamQuest's Closing Market – an application-to-application interface that seamlessly integrates diverse systems and enables participants to work from their own software. This integration will save Closing Market users considerable time and hassle by making their notarizations faster, more secure and much more convenient.
Kevin McGuire, Vice President of Real Estate and Strategic Partnerships at SIGNiX, commented "In addition to our existing Digital Signature integration with RamQuest's Closing Market, we are extremely excited for the new RON integration and the efficiencies it will provide users. Documents and signer information flow directly into SIGNiX to perform the RON, and when the RON Signing is complete, the documents auto"magically" upload and save into the appropriate file in Closing Market. Big time saver!"
"I am very excited about the integration within RamQuest's Closing Market and the time it will save us! RON has been a great feature to use, and the SIGNiX platform has been awesome," said RamQuest customer Tayler Tibbetts from Empire Title & Escrow Idaho.
SIGNiX's remote online notarization solution allows notaries and their clients to notarize documents anywhere, anytime using audio and video technology in concert with SIGNiX's patented digital signature technology. Instead of using paper documents with "wet" signatures that can easily be tampered with, SIGNiX's RON technology provides secure digital documents with embedded legal evidence and fraud protection that is superior to traditional notarization.
About RamQuest
RamQuest is a Texas-based corporation that has been serving the title industry since 1991. As the provider of the title insurance and settlement industry's most comprehensive production solutions, RamQuest products are currently in use for closings in all 50 states. For more information about RamQuest, visit RamQuest.com.
About SIGNiX
SIGNiX provides digital signature and remote online notarization technology to users in highly regulated industries. Our cloud-based platform protects critical documents and contracts from tampering. Since all the necessary legal evidence is contained within the digitally signed document, SIGNiX clients can store their documents on their servers and not rely on a vendor to provide future evidence and verification. SIGNiX's technology ensures document enforceability and independent verification by giving users complete ownership and control of their digitally signed documents. For more information about SIGNiX, visit SIGNiX.com.
Media Contact
Joe Beck, SIGNiX, Inc., 4238679035, jbeck@signix.com
SOURCE SIGNiX, Inc.