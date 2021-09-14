NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signpost, a leading marketing and communications software solution for home service providers, has announced the closing of its acquisition of Securus Contact Systems, an innovative live chat and receptionist service platform, based in Portland, Oregon. The combination enables contractors to provide an exceptional, "always on" experience to its clients throughout the sales cycle and customer experience.
"The acquisition of Securus immediately solves a need for our core clients," said Signpost CEO George Bilbrey. "Today's consumers expect immediate responses, but business owners tell us that they are often stressed for time and capacity when it comes to responding to prospect and customer inquiries. Securus provides a complementary offering that creates a best-in-class solution to generate enhanced process efficiencies and facilitate a superior high-touch model for our end customers."
"This acquisition provides scale, positive cash flow and creates a best-in-class solution for small- and medium-sized home service businesses to thrive, and as investors, HighBar and Georgian are excited to be able to support this opportunity, " said Brian Peters, Partner at HighBar Partners.
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe acted as legal advisor for Signpost on this transaction.
About Signpost
Thousands of local businesses depend on Signpost to manage the complete lifecycle of their client relationships and grow their revenue. Founded in 2010, Signpost helps businesses enhance and expand their market reach – providing online presence and reputation management tools to capture, qualify, and follow up with inbound inquiries. Signpost has offices in New York and Denver. To learn more, visit https://www.signpost.com/.
About Securus Contact Systems
Since 2012, Securus has partnered with thousands of businesses – from local enterprises to large corporations – to provide live receptionist and live chat services. Based in Portland, the company has focused on building lasting relationships with clients and providing exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit https://securuscontactsystems.com/.
About HighBar Partners
HighBar Partners is a private investment firm that provides strategic growth capital to enterprise and infrastructure software companies, with a focus on long-term value creation. HighBar structures its investments to align all stakeholders, while working alongside management teams to develop a long-term strategy to unlock operational value. For more information, visit http://www.highbarpartners.com.
