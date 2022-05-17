These two Microsoft Dynamics powerhouses will support companies of all sizes to automate processes, increase efficiency, and improve accuracy while reducing cost and compliance risk.
DOVER, Del. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignUp Software a premiere AP Invoice Automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, and Dynamics 365 Business Central, today announced its partnership with Velosio to empower the delivery of full and embedded accounts payable automation and invoice processing solutions to Velosio's Microsoft Dynamics customer base.
SignUp Software and Velosio, a leading Microsoft Business Applications and Azure partner, have signed a partnership agreement to jointly provide SignUp Software's accounts payable (AP) and invoice process automation solution, ExFlow. This partnership will enable Velosio customers to improve AP automation efficiency for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain and Dynamics 365 Business Central. In FY22, Velosio and SignUp Software will collaborate on training and enablement initiatives while jointly executing a go-to-market strategy.
Velosio will become a full-service provider of ExFlow, SignUp Software's best-in-class AI-Driven AP automation platform and suite. These two Microsoft Dynamics powerhouses will support companies of all sizes to automate processes, increase efficiency, and improve accuracy while reducing cost and compliance risk. ExFlow is uniquely configured for manufacturing, retail & CPG, healthcare, services, finance, and other industries.
"We are very excited to announce and launch our partnership with Velosio, who we consider to be a premier Microsoft Partner organization. With our investments in extending and deepening our ExFlow solution and Velosio's industry knowledge, best-in-class delivery, and forward-looking leadership team, I am confident that our customers will benefit greatly in their financial automation journey," says Michael Medipor, CEO of SignUp Software North America. "We are poised to help our customers realize business outcomes at a faster pace as they automate their business processes today and well into the future."
ExFlow is an accounts payable automation solution developed specifically for Microsoft Dynamics ERP platforms. Digitizing financial processes has become a key strategy for businesses in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-evolving business transformation environment that most organizations embrace.
"ExFlow enables organizations to increase efficiency, transparency, and control in their AP Invoicing process, driving down costs while generating substantial process savings. Some customers have experienced 500% efficiency gain," Michael Medipor continues. "We see that ExFlow solves real tangible business challenges within our customers globally. Today, more than 1,200 customers rely on ExFlow to empower their AP Invoice process across the globe."
Velosio, the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central US Partner of the Year, provides support and services to thousands of clients in North America. SignUp Software's ExFlow can enhance the value of Dynamics 365 and provide clients with a modern, more efficient AP automation experience.
"Our team tailors the implementation of Dynamics 365 to the needs of each client, which is most often accomplished through configuration of the solution, Velosio IP or enhancements built on the Microsoft Power Platform," says Joseph Longo, CEO of Velosio. "We see a great opportunity to help our clients improve AP processing efficiency and accuracy with SignUp Software's ExFlow and are excited to establish this relationship."
About SignUp Software
SignUp Software (NASDAQ: SIGNUP) was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1999. Its accounts payable (AP) and invoice process automation solution, ExFlow was launched in 2003.
ExFlow enables organizations to increase efficiency, transparency, and control in their AP Invoice process, driving down costs while generating substantial process savings. Globally, more than 1200 customers rely on ExFlow to empower their AP and Invoice processes in over 60 countries.
SignUp Software is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that currently operates out of Sweden (HQ), Denmark, USA, The Netherlands, and Australia, with over 100 employees and 90 resellers across the globe.
For more information please visit us at https://www.signupsoftware.com/
About Velosio
Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft 365 family and Azure services. The solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence and Power Platform, and extends to NetSuite and Sage. As the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365, Velosio also provides licensing and support to hundreds of growing Microsoft partners throughout North America. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients throughout the US and Canada. http://www.velosio.com
Media Contact
Veronica Henley, SignUp Softwae, 3057760455, veronica.henley@signupsoftware.com
SOURCE SignUp Softwae