WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the 2020 business technology CODiE Award category winners via live stream to a global web audience. During its second virtual ceremony in 35 years, 43 CODiE Award winners were announced for products and services developed specifically by business-to-business (B2B) software, information and media companies. All of the nominated business software and technology products and services were first reviewed by third-party judges, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the final products and the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners.
"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 CODiE Award honorees," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative business technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."
The winners, listed by category, product and company include:
Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution
ANTstein SQUARE, AntWorks
Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution
Anna - AI Virtual Assistant, HansaWorld
Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
Definitive Healthcare, Definitive Healthcare
Best Big Data Tools & Platforms
SpendHQ, SpendHQ
Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
Factiva, Dow Jones & Company
Best Business Intelligence Solution
Direct Data Mapping, Incorta
Best Cloud Management Solution
CloudBolt 9.0, CloudBolt Software
Best Collaboration Solution
GoToConnect, LogMeIn
Best Compliance Solution
Sovos Sales & Use Tax Filing, Sovos Compliance
Best Content Management Platform
Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagen
Best Content Search & Discovery Solution
Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis
Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution
MCAT Official Prep Hub, Association of American Medical Colleges
Best CRM Solution
UpHabit, UpHabit
Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)
Strikedeck, Strikedeck, a Medallia company
Best Customer Service Solution
Conversation Builder, LivePerson
Best Customer Success Management Solution
ClientSuccess Customer Success Growth Platform, ClientSuccess
Best DevOps Tool
xMatters, xMatters
Best Digital Process Automation Solution
ProcessMaker, ProcessMaker
Best eCommerce Solution
BlueSnap, BlueSnap
Best Emerging Technology (tie)
Stern, Limelight Health
ListenFirst Brand Reputation Index, ListenFirst
Best Event Technology Solution
EventsAIR Version 10 (6th Generation), Centium Software
Best Financial & Market Data Solution
The PitchBook Platform, PitchBook Data, Inc.
Best Financial Management Solution
Anaplan for Finance, Anaplan
Best FinTech Solution
MDSL Index License Manager, MDSL
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
Ambra Health Suite, Ambra Health
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution
Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) Platform, Phenom People
Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
LastPass Identity, LogMeIn
Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic
Best IoT Platform
Accenture Resources Industry Solutions (ARIS), Accenture
Best IT Management Solution
SysAid, SysAid
Best Legal Solution
Cobalt, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP
Best Marketing Solution
Arm Treasure Data enterprise CDP with Treasure Boxes, ARM Treasure Data
Best Network Security Solution
AppGate SDP, AppGate
Best Payments Solution
Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout
Best Platform as a Service
VANTIQ Platform, Vantiq
Best Project Management Solution
Mavenlink, Mavenlink
Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution
Collective[i], Collective Intelligence
Best Sales Enablement Platform
Bigtincan Hub, Bigtincan
Best Software Defined Infrastructure
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, Red Hat, Inc.
Best Subscription Billing Solution
Zuora Central, Zuora, Inc.
Best Vendor Management System (VMS) Platform
goLance Online Management and Payment Platform for Freelance Talent, goLance
Best Overall Business Technology Solution
Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagen
Details about the winning products and general information about the CODiE Awards can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.
About SIIA
SIIA is the leading association representing the software and digital content industries. SIIA represents approximately 800 member companies worldwide that develop software and digital information content. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education and intellectual property protection to the leading companies that are setting the pace for the digital age. For more information, visit www.siia.net.