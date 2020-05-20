WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the winners of the 2020 CODiE Awards in education technology. The winners were announced during a special online awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 37 awards given for products and services deployed specifically for the education technology market.
All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners.
"Congratulations to the 2020 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative edtech products and services such as those we honor today. This year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."
The 2020 winners, listed by category, product and company include:
Best Administrative Solution
Abre, Abre
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education
Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators
ParentSquare, ParentSquare
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
MindTap for Biology, Cengage Learning
Best Cross-Curricular Solution
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Data Solution
n2y Positivity, n2y
Best Education Cloud-Based Solution
Scholastic Literacy Pro, Scholastic
Best Educational App
IXL, IXL Learning
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
EdOptim, WONKSKNOW LLC
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
PracticePerfect, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution
Our World Second Edition Online Learning Platform, Cengage Learning
Best Formative Student Assessment Solution
ALEKS Placement, Prep and Learning, McGraw-Hill Education
Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution
ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning
Best Instructional Solution in Non-Core Areas
Keyboarding Without Tears, Learning Without Tears
Best K-12 Learning Management Solution (LMS)
The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.
Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution
Exact Path, Edmentum
Best Library Reference or Educational Database
Nexis Uni, LexisNexis Group
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education
Knewton Alta, Wiley
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
Emotional ABC's Classroom, Emotional ABC's
Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty & Administrative Staff
The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education
Writable for HMH Into Literature, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8
IXL, IXL Learning
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education
ALEKS for Chemistry, McGraw-Hill Education
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8
ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
Best Social Learning Platform for Students
Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Autism, Inc.
Best Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution
Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies, Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc.
Best Solution for Exceptional Students
n2y Total Solution, n2y
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education
Manufacture Your Future, Discovery Education
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Summative Student Assessment Solution
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression
SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education
Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning in Education
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Virtual Learning Solution
uCertify LAB, uCertify
Best Overall Education Solution
The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to Abre.io, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.
Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology
The Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Ellen Bialo.
Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
The Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA is the leading voice for 200+ companies that provide software applications, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PK-20 sector. ETIN drives growth and innovation within the industry by providing leadership, advocacy, business development opportunities, government relations and critical ed tech market information. For more information, visit siia.net/etin.
About SIIA
SIIA is the leading association representing the software and digital content industries. SIIA represents approximately 800 member companies worldwide that develop software and digital information content. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education and intellectual property protection to the leading companies that are setting the pace for the digital age. For more information, visit www.siia.net.