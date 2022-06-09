46 Business Technology companies and products recognized for innovation and excellence
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announces the 46 winners of the 2022 CODiE Awards in business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in the metaverse on June 8. The announcement drew a global audience, with 45 business technology categories, including seven new categories honoring leadership, recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.
All of the nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers and investors, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.
"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."
2022 CODIE AWARD BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY WINNERS
Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution
Replicant, Replicant AI
Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution
Lexis+, LexisNexis
Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
Gurucul Analytics-Driven SIEM, Gurucul
Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
Visual Explorer, Mode Analytics
Best Business Intelligence Solution
RatePoint, PRO Unlimited
Best Compliance Solution
Axon Market Data Compliance Platform, TRG Screen
Best Construction Management Platform
CupixWorks, Cupix
Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution
Attensi Platform, Attensi
Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)
BlueConic Customer Data Platform, BlueConic
Best Customer Education LMS
Brightspace, D2L
Best Customer Service Solution
WorkBlaze, HCL Technologies
Best Data Tools & Platforms
Data Navigation System (DNS), Promethium
Best DevOps Tool
LaunchDarkly, LaunchDarkly
Best Digital Asset Management Solution
Imagen Pro, Imagen
Best Emerging Technology
Honeywell Forge, Honeywell
Best ERP Solution
SYSPRO ERP Software, SYSPRO USA
Best Financial & Market Data Solution
Application Compliance Manager, Calero-MDSL
Best Financial Management Solution
CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation, Wolters Kluwer
Best FinTech Solution
LeaseQuery, LeaseQuery LLC
Pipe: The Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue, Pipe
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
Pulsara MED OPS, Pulsara
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution
Appcast Premium, Appcast
Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
Kion 3.0, Kion
Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc
Best IT Management Solution
BigPanda, BigPanda
Best Legal Solution
Kluwer Arbitration, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best Marketing Solution
Customer Experience Automation (CXA), ActiveCampaign
Best Network Security Solution
BOSS (Business Operations Security Suite), UncommonX
Best No Code/ Low Code Platform
OutSystems 11, OutSystems
Best Payments Solution
2Checkout Monetization Platform, Verifone
Best Platform as a Service
SaaSOps Platform, Corent Technology, Inc.
Best Project Management Solution
Polaris PSA, Replicon, Inc.
Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution
Mastermind, automotiveMastermind
Best Subscription Billing Solution
2Checkout Monetization Platform, Verifone
Best Technology Solution Deploying FIPS 140 Validated Encryption sponsored by SafeLofic
NetBackup, Veritas Technologies
Best Wellness Solution
Upstrive Education, MindMotions LLE
Best Work Management Platform
Qualia, Qualia
LEADERSHIP CATEGORIES
Best Business Technology Pivot
PAPER
Business Technology Leadership Award
Amagi
Client Success Team of the Year
TechTarget, Inc.
Company of the Year
n2y
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business Technology
IBM
Marketing Team of the Year
athenahealth, Inc.
Product Management Team of the Year
HCL Technologies
Best Overall Business Technology Solution
The Best Overall Business Technology Solution was awarded to Honeywell Forge by Honeywell, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the business technology categories.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/.
