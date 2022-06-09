46 Business Technology companies and products recognized for innovation and excellence

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announces the 46 winners of the 2022 CODiE Awards in business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in the metaverse on June 8. The announcement drew a global audience, with 45 business technology categories, including seven new categories honoring leadership, recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

All of the nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers and investors, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

2022 CODIE AWARD BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution

Replicant, Replicant AI    

Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution

Lexis+, LexisNexis    

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution    

Gurucul Analytics-Driven SIEM, Gurucul    

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

Visual Explorer, Mode Analytics    

Best Business Intelligence Solution

RatePoint, PRO Unlimited

Best Compliance Solution

Axon Market Data Compliance Platform, TRG Screen

Best Construction Management Platform

CupixWorks, Cupix

Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution

Attensi Platform, Attensi

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)

BlueConic Customer Data Platform, BlueConic

Best Customer Education LMS

Brightspace, D2L    

Best Customer Service Solution

WorkBlaze, HCL Technologies    

Best Data Tools & Platforms

Data Navigation System (DNS), Promethium

Best DevOps Tool

LaunchDarkly, LaunchDarkly    

Best Digital Asset Management Solution    

Imagen Pro, Imagen    

Best Emerging Technology

Honeywell Forge, Honeywell    

Best ERP Solution

SYSPRO ERP Software, SYSPRO USA    

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

Application Compliance Manager, Calero-MDSL    

Best Financial Management Solution

CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation, Wolters Kluwer    

Best FinTech Solution

LeaseQuery, LeaseQuery LLC

Pipe: The Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue, Pipe    

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

Pulsara MED OPS, Pulsara

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

Appcast Premium, Appcast

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution

Kion 3.0, Kion    

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc

Best IT Management Solution

BigPanda, BigPanda    

Best Legal Solution

Kluwer Arbitration, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best Marketing Solution

Customer Experience Automation (CXA), ActiveCampaign

Best Network Security Solution    

BOSS (Business Operations Security Suite), UncommonX    

Best No Code/ Low Code Platform

OutSystems 11, OutSystems    

Best Payments Solution

2Checkout Monetization Platform, Verifone

Best Platform as a Service

SaaSOps Platform, Corent Technology, Inc.

Best Project Management Solution

Polaris PSA, Replicon, Inc.

Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Mastermind, automotiveMastermind    

Best Subscription Billing Solution

2Checkout Monetization Platform, Verifone

Best Technology Solution Deploying FIPS 140 Validated Encryption sponsored by SafeLofic    

NetBackup, Veritas Technologies

Best Wellness Solution

Upstrive Education, MindMotions LLE

Best Work Management Platform

Qualia, Qualia    

LEADERSHIP CATEGORIES

Best Business Technology Pivot    

PAPER    

Business Technology Leadership Award    

Amagi    

Client Success Team of the Year

TechTarget, Inc.    

Company of the Year

n2y

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business Technology    

IBM    

Marketing Team of the Year

athenahealth, Inc.

Product Management Team of the Year

HCL Technologies

Best Overall Business Technology Solution

The Best Overall Business Technology Solution was awarded to Honeywell Forge by Honeywell, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the business technology categories.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

Media Contact

Jennifer Baranowski, SIIA, (949) 448-0545, jbaranowski@siia.net

 

