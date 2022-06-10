50 Edtech winners recognized for innovation and excellence

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announces the 50 winners of the 2022 CODiE Awards in education technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration. The announcement drew a global audience, with 48 education technology categories, including new leadership categories, recognizing individuals and teams.

All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

2022 CODIE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best Administrative Solution

ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.    

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

Robotify, Imagine Learning

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

edWeb.net, edWeb.net    

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

DHO Health Science, National Geographic Learning

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

uCertify CREATE, uCertify    

Best Cross Curricular Tool

MobyMax, MobyMax    

Best Data Management Solution

Unified Insights Powered by Hoonuit, PowerSchool

Best Education Platform for Adult Learning

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Education Platform for PK-20

Discovery Education Experience, Discovery Education    

Best Educational Game    

Legends of Learning, Legends of Learning

Best Elective Curriculum Solution

eDynamic Learning Electives Catalog, eDynamic Learning    

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators    

Brightspace, D2L    

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

Lexia English Language Development, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.    

Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8

Freckle ELA, Renaissance Learning    

Best Formative Assessment Solution

FastBridge, Illuminate Education    

Best Gamification in Learning

ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning    

Best Higher Education Mathematics Instructional Solution

MyLab Math/ MyLab Statistics, Pearson Education    

Best Higher Education Science Instructional Solution

Knewton Alta, Wiley    

Best Higher Education STEM Instructional Solution

Möbius, DigitalEd    

Best Learning Management System (LMS)

Brightspace, D2L

Best Learning Recovery Tool

Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, Learning Ally    

Best Library Reference or Educational Database

Political Extremism and Radicalism, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning    

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12

The Alef Platform - Alef Math, Alef Education

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8

IXL, IXL Learning

Best Personalized Learning Solution

Reading Plus, DreamBox Learning

Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution

Johnnie Max, John Jones Media LLC

Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators

edWeb.net, edWeb.net    

Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9-12

  • Writable with HMH Into Literature, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt    
  • myPerspectives English Language Arts 2022, Savvas Learning Company    

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12

The Alef Platform - Alef Science, Alef Education    

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8

Mystery Science, Discovery Education    

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

Revel for Political Science / History / Sociology / Psychology, Pearson Education    

Best Solution for English as a Second Language

Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning    

Best Solution for Students with Special Needs    

Bridging the Learning Gap with Rethink Ed/Vizzle, Rethink Ed    

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8

MobyMax, MobyMax    

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax    

Best Summative Assessment Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify    

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Ed Tech

Riff EDU, Riff Analytics    

Best Virtual Lab

ExploreLearning, Gizmos, ExploreLearning    

Best Virtual Learning Solution

TutorMe, TutorMe    

Best World Language Learning

Mango Classroom, Mango Languages    

LEADERSHIP CATEGORIES

Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech

Xello, Xello

Ed Tech Leadership Award

John Campbell, Cambium Learning Group    

Ed Tech Social Justice Impact Award

IBM SkillsBuild, IBM    

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech

Renaissance Learning    

Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner

MindTap, Cengage

Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner

NEO LMS, CYPHER LEARNING

Best Student Experience

Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com    

Best Overall Education Solution

The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to TutorMe, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology

The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry – and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to David Byer.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/education-technology-winners/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

