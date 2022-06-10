50 Edtech winners recognized for innovation and excellence
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announces the 50 winners of the 2022 CODiE Awards in education technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration. The announcement drew a global audience, with 48 education technology categories, including new leadership categories, recognizing individuals and teams.
All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.
"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"
2022 CODIE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY WINNERS
Best Administrative Solution
ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
Robotify, Imagine Learning
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
DHO Health Science, National Geographic Learning
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
uCertify CREATE, uCertify
Best Cross Curricular Tool
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Data Management Solution
Unified Insights Powered by Hoonuit, PowerSchool
Best Education Platform for Adult Learning
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Education Platform for PK-20
Discovery Education Experience, Discovery Education
Best Educational Game
Legends of Learning, Legends of Learning
Best Elective Curriculum Solution
eDynamic Learning Electives Catalog, eDynamic Learning
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
Brightspace, D2L
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
Lexia English Language Development, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.
Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
Freckle ELA, Renaissance Learning
Best Formative Assessment Solution
FastBridge, Illuminate Education
Best Gamification in Learning
ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning
Best Higher Education Mathematics Instructional Solution
MyLab Math/ MyLab Statistics, Pearson Education
Best Higher Education Science Instructional Solution
Knewton Alta, Wiley
Best Higher Education STEM Instructional Solution
Möbius, DigitalEd
Best Learning Management System (LMS)
Brightspace, D2L
Best Learning Recovery Tool
Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, Learning Ally
Best Library Reference or Educational Database
Political Extremism and Radicalism, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12
The Alef Platform - Alef Math, Alef Education
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
IXL, IXL Learning
Best Personalized Learning Solution
Reading Plus, DreamBox Learning
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
Johnnie Max, John Jones Media LLC
Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9-12
- Writable with HMH Into Literature, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- myPerspectives English Language Arts 2022, Savvas Learning Company
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12
The Alef Platform - Alef Science, Alef Education
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
Mystery Science, Discovery Education
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
Revel for Political Science / History / Sociology / Psychology, Pearson Education
Best Solution for English as a Second Language
Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning
Best Solution for Students with Special Needs
Bridging the Learning Gap with Rethink Ed/Vizzle, Rethink Ed
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Summative Assessment Solution
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Ed Tech
Riff EDU, Riff Analytics
Best Virtual Lab
ExploreLearning, Gizmos, ExploreLearning
Best Virtual Learning Solution
TutorMe, TutorMe
Best World Language Learning
Mango Classroom, Mango Languages
LEADERSHIP CATEGORIES
Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech
Xello, Xello
Ed Tech Leadership Award
John Campbell, Cambium Learning Group
Ed Tech Social Justice Impact Award
IBM SkillsBuild, IBM
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech
Renaissance Learning
Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner
MindTap, Cengage
Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner
NEO LMS, CYPHER LEARNING
Best Student Experience
Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com
Best Overall Education Solution
The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to TutorMe, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.
Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology
The Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry – and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to David Byer.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/education-technology-winners/.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.
