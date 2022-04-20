137 Business Technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announces 137 business technology finalists for the 37th annual CODiE Awards. These finalists represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media and related technologies.
The 2022 CODiE Awards feature 43 business technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends.
"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors, evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members and industry leaders vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business technology category winners will be announced during the winner announcement celebration winner announcement celebration June 8, 2022.
Details on the finalist products are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.
2022 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution
- ActionIQ Customer Experience Hub, ActionIQ
- Aera Decision Cloud™, Aera Technology
- Aidentified: Prospecting & Relationship Intelligence Platform, Aidentified
- Engati, Engati
- Talent Experience Management (TXM), Phenom
- Replicant, Replicant AI
Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution
- accessibilityInsight, codemantra U.S. LLC
- Lexis+, LexisNexis
- Lilt Platform, Lilt, Inc.
- Seismic Aura, Seismic
Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
- GoodData.CN, gooddata
- Gurucul Analytics-Driven SIEM, Gurucul
- Scuba Analytics, Scuba Analytics
- Treasure Data Enterprise CDP , Treasure Data
Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
- Nexis, LexisNexis
- Visual Explorer, Mode Analytics
- PricePro, OPIS by IHS Markit
Best Business Intelligence Solution
- Nexis Newsdesk™ , LexisNexis
- Meaningful Automated Conversation Score (MACS), LivePerson, Inc.
- RatePoint, PRO Unlimited
Best Business Technology Pivot
- Commerce Passport, Digital River, Inc.
- Fluid Remote Productivity Solution Pack, HCL Technologies
- Paper, PAPER
Best Compliance Solution
- Kion 3.0, Kion
- Axon Market Data Compliance Platform, TRG Screen
- Visual Lease, Visual Lease
- TeamMate+ Agile Audit, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting
Best Construction Management Platform
- CupixWorks, Cupix
- STRUXI, Penta Technologies, Inc.
Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution
- Attensi Platform, Attensi
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)
- BlueConic Customer Data Platform, BlueConic
- Omeda's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Omeda
- Treasure Data Enterprise CDP for Marketing, Sales, and Service, Treasure Data
Best Customer Education LMS
- Brightspace, D2L
- The Northpass Platform, Northpass, Inc.
- Thought Industries Customer Learning Cloud, Thought Industries
Best Customer Service Solution
- WorkBlaze, HCL Technologies
- Service Hub, HubSpot
- LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, LivePerson, Inc.
Best Data Tools & Platforms
- Explorium External Data Platform, Explorium
- Hazelcast Platform (v5.0), Hazelcast
- Data Navigation System (DNS), Promethium
Best DevOps Tool
- CloudBolt Framework for DevOps, CloudBolt Software
- Cloudify, Cloudify
- Honeycomb, Honeycomb
- LaunchDarkly, LaunchDarkly
- Moogsoft, Moogsoft
- Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat, Inc.
Best Digital Asset Management Solution
- Acquia DAM (formerly the Widen Collective®), Acquia
- Imagen Pro, Imagen
Best Emerging Technology
- CO2 AI by BCG, Boston Consulting Group
- ComPaaS, Corent Technology, Inc.
- Dasera, Dasera
- Honeywell Forge, Honeywell
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Planful Predict, Planful
- CARA, StrikeReady
Best ERP Solution
- Honeywell Forge, Honeywell
- SYSPRO ERP Software, SYSPRO USA
Best Financial & Market Data Solution
- Application Compliance Manager, Calero-MDSL
- Optimize Spend, TRG Screen
Best Financial Management Solution
- BillingCloud, BillingPlatform
- CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation, Wolters Kluwer
Best FinTech Solution
- Pay-to-card Salary Payments, CloudPay
- FinFit's Holistic Financial Wellness Platform, FinFit
- LeaseQuery, LeaseQuery LLC
- OneSpan Sign Virtual Room, OneSpan
- Pipe: The Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue, Pipe
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
- DeepIntent Outcomes, DeepIntent
- Pulsara MED OPS, Pulsara
- Weave Plus, Weave
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution
- Appcast Premium, Appcast
- CapsimInbox, Capsim Management Simulations Inc
- MyInnerGenius, MyInnerGenius
- Paylocity, Paylocity
Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
- Axiomatics Authorization Platform, Axiomatics
- Kion 3.0, Kion
Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
- Jitterbit Harmony, Jitterbit
- Red Hat Integration , Red Hat, Inc.
- CENtree, SciBite Ltd., an Elsevier Company
- SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic
Best IT Management Solution
- Auvik, Auvik Networks
- BigPanda, BigPanda
- CloudBolt, CloudBolt Software
- Veritas Backup Exec™, Veritas Technologies
Best Legal Solution
- Cobalt, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP
- Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Law
- LEAP, LEAP Legal Software
- easyQuorum, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory - Legal Software
- Kluwer Arbitration, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best Marketing Solution
- Customer Experience Automation (CXA), ActiveCampaign
- Demandbase One, Demandbase
- Marketing Hub, HubSpot
- Marketplace, Uberflip
Best Network Security Solution
- BOSS (Business Operations Security Suite), UncommonX
- Webscale CloudEDGE Security, WEBSCALE NETWORKS
Best No Code/ Low Code Platform
- Interplay, Iterate.ai
- Openprise RevOps Automation Platform, Openprise
- OutSystems 11, OutSystems
- Trifacta's Data Engineering Cloud, Trifacta
Best Payments Solution
- 2Checkout Monetization Platform, 2Checkout (now Verifone)
- Mifos X, Mifos Initiative
Best Platform as a Service
- SaaSOps Platform, Corent Technology, Inc.
- Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat, Inc.
Best Project Management Solution
- Project Insight (PI), Project Insight
- Polaris PSA, Replicon, Inc.
Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution
- Mastermind, automotiveMastermind
- Gryphon ONE, Gryphon.ai
- HG Market Intelligence, HG Insights
- Invoca, Invoca
- Priority Engine Purchase Intent Data Platform and Services, TechTarget, Inc.
Best Subscription Billing Solution
- 2Checkout Monetization Platform, 2Checkout (now Verifone)
- TRG Screen's Revenue Management Platform, TRG Screen
Best Technology Solution Deploying FIPS 140 Validated Encryption
- NetBackup, Veritas Technologies
- XSOC Cryptosystem, XSOC CORP
Best Wellness Solution
- FinFit's Holistic Financial Wellness Platform, FinFit
- Cordico, Lexipol
- Upstrive Education, MindMotions LLE
Best Work Management Platform
- Qualia, Qualia
- Tr3Dent Transformation Accelerator , Tr3Dent
Business Technology Leadership Award
- Amagi, Amagi
- Phil Cutler, PAPER
Client Success Team of the Year
- Acumatica Client Success Team, Acumatica
- ChurnZero, ChurnZero
- FloQast, FloQast
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- TechTarget Customer Success, TechTarget, Inc.
Company of the Year
- Amagi, Amagi
- Culinary Suite, Fulcrum Digital
- n2y®, n2y
- Progress, Progress Software
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business Technology
- IBM SkillsBuild - Closing the Skills Gap with Equity, IBM
Marketing Team of the Year
- athenahealth, athenahealth, Inc.
Product Management Team of the Year
- Product Management Team of the Year, HCL Technologies
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards, is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase financial information, business, and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.
