WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announced the 150 business technology finalists. These finalists were selected by judges from a pool of 577 entries and represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, online learning services and related technologies.
The 2020 CODiE Award program features 41 business technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends.
"Now in their 35th year, the CODiE Awards once again place a global spotlight on the most exciting and transformative products for the education technology, B2B software, information and media industries," said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA. "These finalists join a long and distinguished list of products that have revolutionized the B2B market. We send our congratulations to each of the honorees."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors are responsible for evaluating nominated products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. With an abundance of caution in light of the COViD-19 pandemic, SIIA has decided to move the 2020 CODiE Awards online. Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration May 18, 2020.
Details on the finalist products are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists
2020 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution
- ANTstein SQUARE, AntWorks
- Collective[i], Collective Intelligence
- Even Financial API, Even Financial
- Jumio, Jumio
- Kount's AI, Kount
- Context, LexisNexis / RELX Group
- Conversation Builder, LivePerson, Inc.
- Engati, PeopleHum Technologies Pte Ltd
Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution
- Accenture Digital Video Services - Metadata Intelligence, Accenture
- Anna - AI Virtual Assistant, HansaWorld
- Checkpoint Edge, Thomson Reuters
Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
- Accenture Resources Industry Solutions (ARIS), Accenture
- CPA Global's Better Decisions Solution, CPA Global
- Definitive Healthcare, Definitive Healthcare
- SpendHQ, SpendHQ
Best Big Data Tools & Platforms
- Qubole Data Platform, Qubole
- SpendHQ, SpendHQ
- StreamSets Transformer, Streamsets
Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
- Factiva, Dow Jones & Company
- Nexis, LexisNexis Group
- Continuous Digitization and Reinvention (CDAR), Nielsen Business Media, Inc.
- VAI S2K Enterprise 6.1, VAI
Best Business Intelligence Solution
- AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, AppFolio
- Direct Data Mapping, Incorta
Best Cloud Management Solution
- CloudBolt 9.0, CloudBolt Software
- SurPaaS®, Corent Technology, Inc.
- Commander, Embotics
Best Collaboration Solution
- Studycast by Core Sound Imaging, Core Sound Imaging, Inc.
- GoToConnect, LogMeIn
- CCH Axcess Client Collaboration, Wolters Kluwer
Best Compliance Solution
- BigID Enterprise, BigID
- ComplianceMate, Creative Compliance Software Solutions
- OneTrust, OneTrust
- Sovos Sales & Use Tax Filing, Sovos Compliance
- Checkpoint Engage PCR, Thomson Reuters
- TrustArc Privacy Platform, TrustArc
Best Content Management Platform
- Imagen – Video Management Platform, Imagen
- Sitecore Content Hub 3.3, Sitecore
- Widen Collective, Widen
- ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best Content Search & Discovery Solution
- Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis
- Sinequa Intelligent Search, Sinequa
Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution
- Adobe Captivate Prime, Adobe Systems, Inc.
- MCAT Official Prep Hub, Association of American Medical Colleges
- Global eTraining Knowledge Management Platform, Global eTraining
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Thought Industries platform, Thought Industries
Best CRM Solution
- Collective[i], Collective Intelligence
- Gale Engage, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
- CRM for SYSPRO, Syspro Group USA
- UpHabit, UpHabit
Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)
- Amperity Customer Data Management Platform, Amperity
- Arm Treasure Data enterprise CDP with Treasure Boxes, ARM Treasure Data
- Omeda's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Omeda
- Strikedeck, Strikedeck, a Medallia company
Best Customer Service Solution
- Freshdesk, Freshworks
- Enterprise Customer Service Platform, Gladly
- Conversation Builder, LivePerson, Inc.
- Strikedeck, Strikedeck, a Medallia company
Best Customer Success Management Solution
- ClientSuccess Customer Success Growth Platform, ClientSuccess
- Strikedeck, Strikedeck, a Medallia company
- Totango Spark Customer Success Solution, Totango
Best DevOps Tool
- Cyara CX Assurance Platform, Cyara
- Digital Automation Intelligence Platform, Eggplant
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, Red Hat, Inc.
- xMatters, xMatters
Best Digital Process Automation Solution
- ProcessMaker, ProcessMaker
- Red Hat Process Automation, Red Hat, Inc.
- SalesPreso, SalesPreso
- ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best eCommerce Solution
- Avangate Monetization Platform, 2checkout
- BlueSnap, BlueSnap
- Reflektion, Reflektion, Inc.
Best Emerging Technology
- Adobe XD Amazon Alexa Integration and Voice Prototyping, Adobe
- Talent Data Exchange (TDX), Brightfield
- Stern, Limelight Health
- ListenFirst Brand Reputation Index, ListenFirst Media
- ManagedMethods, ManagedMethods
- Quarkus, Red Hat, Inc.
- CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach, Wolters Kluwer
Best Event Technology Solution
- Bizzabo, Bizzabo
- EventsAIR Version 10, Centium Software
- Nerdery for Google Cloud Next, Nerdery
Best Financial & Market Data Solution
- The Advantage Data Workstation, Advantage Data
- The PitchBook Platform, PitchBook Data, Inc.
- Visible Alpha Insights, Visible Alpha LLC
- Market Data Cloud Platform, Xignite, Inc.
Best Financial Management Solution
- Anaplan for Finance, Anaplan
- OneStream XF platform, OneStream Software LLC
- Prophix Software' Virtual Financial Analyst Solution, Prophix
- Market Data Cloud Platform, Xignite, Inc.
Best FinTech Solution
- dxTrade, Devexperts Inc.
- MDSL Index License Manager (ILM), MDSL
- OneSpan Secure Agreement Automation, Onespan
- TradingView, Inc., TradingView
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
- Ambra Health Suite, Ambra Health
- Definitive Healthcare, Definitive Healthcare
- Pulsara, Pulsara
- vLife Platform, Virtusa Corporation
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution
- AllyO Connect AI-Powered HR Communications Platform, AllyO
- MyVista, iWorkGlobal
- Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform, Phenom People
- Sage People, Sage Software plc
Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
- CloudKnox Cloud Security Platform, CloudKnox Security
- Idaptive Next-Gen Access Cloud, Idaptive
- LastPass Identity, LastPass
- AD360, ManageEngine
Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
- Boomi, Boomi, a Dell Technologies Business
- Red Hat Integration, Red Hat, Inc.
- SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic
Best IoT Platform
- Accenture Resources Industry Solutions (ARIS), Accenture
- Losant, Losant
Best IT Management Solution
- SolarWinds Service Desk, SolarWinds
- SysAid, SysAid
- TeamDynamix, TeamDynamix
Best Legal Solution
- Cobalt, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP
- Context, LexisNexis / RELX Group
- ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
- Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best Marketing Solution
- Arm Treasure Data enterprise CDP with Treasure Boxes, ARM Treasure Data
- CleverTap, CleverTap
- PandaDoc, PandaDoc
- Priority Engine, TechTarget
Best Network Security Solution
- AppGate SDP, AppGate
- Awake Security Platform, Awake Security
Best Payments Solution
- Avangate Monetization Platform, 2checkout
- BlueSnap, BlueSnap
- RYCOR, Rycor
Best Platform as a Service
- SurPaaS®, Corent Technology, Inc.
- Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat, Inc.
- VANTIQ Platform, Vantiq
Best Project Management Solution
- Buildertrend, Buildertrend
- Decision Lens Accelerate, Decision Lens
- Mavenlink, Mavenlink
- Project Insight, Project Insight
Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution
- 6sense Account Based Orchestration Platform, 6Sense
- Collective[i], Collective Intelligence
- PandaDoc, PandaDoc
- Priority Engine, TechTarget
Best Sales Enablement Platform
- Bigtincan Hub, bigtincan
- PandaDoc, PandaDoc
- Seismic, Seismic
Best Software Defined Infrastructure
- SurPaaS®, Corent Technology, Inc.
- Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, Red Hat, Inc.
Best Subscription Billing Solution
- Avangate Monetization Platform, 2checkout
- BillingPlatform, BillingPlatform
- Zuora Central, Zuora, Inc.
Best Vendor Management System (VMS) Platform
- goLance Online Management and Payment Platform for Freelance Talent, goLance
- PRO Unlimited's Wand VMS, PRO Unlimited
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.